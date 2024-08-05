Tune in to Bloomberg to Watch a New Episode of Advancements on Saturday, August 10, 2024

Discover how technology and innovation are enabling a new era of development.

JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Watch Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

Explore the management of age-related anatomical changes (which are most effectively achieved through the combination of science and technology) as the show educates about Neauvia's research-designed Smart Combination Therapy. Viewers will learn how by fully integrating its approach into a modern and healthy lifestyle, Neauvia is creating a community that embraces a new concept of aesthetics.

Next, learn how current improvements in the energy sector are helping women to succeed as this segment highlights how Lean in Network Energy (LINE) –a non-profit, volunteer, and global group– is empowering women in energy careers through a range of programs, that include networking, mentoring, awareness, and education. Viewers will learn how LINE helps women in energy to advance their careers, while advocating for gender parity in an industry currently transforming itself.

Discover how knowledge and information are helping organizations create emission reduction strategies to meet current environmental goals. The show will share how MAZE Environmental (MAZE) is working to pioneer methane reduction technology in the upstream oil and gas industry via its MAZE system, which eliminates flare emissions and waste from oil production sites; providing a real, practical market solution to reducing greenhouse emissions.

Finally, learn how 21st Century Home Care Consultants (21st Century HCC) and its dedicated team of specialists provide support and guidance to businesses as they get established in the home care industry. Watch to explore how this hands-on approach is helping new businesses complete all licensing applications for a smooth and successful approval process, and how its Quality Assessment Performance Improvement Program (QAPI) ensures that organizations are never alone in their home care journey.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

