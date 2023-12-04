Tune in to Bloomberg to Watch Advancements on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00 PM ET.

Discover how developments in technology are energizing the world.

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DMG Productions is excited to announce the upcoming broadcast of Advancements with Ted Danson, scheduled to air on Saturday, December 9th at 8:00 pm ET.

In this episode, audiences will learn about some of the latest developments taking place across the energy sector as the show highlights the Siemens Energy Innovation Center Orlando –a creative collaboration space used to support governments, universities, and industrial partners making the transition to a more sustainable world. Spectators will see how Siemens Energy's innovative technologies and ability to turn ideas into reality are creating a place where positive change is possible.

Next, hear how the use of green, efficient eco-energy HVAC-R solutions are changing the way heating and cooling systems operate and consume power. Learn how Falkonair innovates and manufactures energy-efficient software programs and algorithms to bridge the gap between environmental issues and expensive operating costs throughout the Refrigeration and HVAC industry.

The show will also educate about TeamBuilder, an easy-to-use digital platform that allows managers to see who is available, set schedules, manage tasks, and communicate shifts in real-time from both web and mobile devices. Watch to see how the technology is helping to empower staff and managers to develop flexible schedules that meet evolving demands.

Finally, explore how innovative developments in NAND storage devices are enabling real-time data protection at the storage level as the show discovers how Flexxon is building on its core expertise in NAND storage to create intelligent, holistic, and easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions that ensure the highest levels of data protection.

"We are excited to bring this content to viewers in an effort to spread awareness and further contribute to progress," said, Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

