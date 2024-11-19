TuneCore Adds Lucy Huang to Executive Leadership Team as Chief Technology & Product Officer

"TuneCore's mission to empower independent artists resonates deeply with me, allowing me to combine my passion for technology with my commitment to supporting creators" Post this

As TuneCore's Chief Technology & Product Officer (CTPO), Huang will be responsible for the company's development and strategic direction of new technology and products, ensuring alignment with business goals and market needs. As a member of TuneCore's executive suite, she will also oversee the company's Product, Technology, and Project Management teams to ensure effective cross-team collaboration and technological innovation.

Huang commented, "TuneCore's mission to empower independent artists resonates deeply with me, allowing me to combine my passion for technology with my commitment to supporting creators, which is especially important to me, as a former pianist and singer myself. I'm excited to use my experience in scaling SaaS and marketplace businesses to work with this talented team and further innovate our offerings, helping artists thrive in today's evolving music industry."

Huang joins TuneCore on the heels of serving as SVP of Product and Engineering at Storyblocks, where she played a critical role in the company's strategic shift to serve enterprise clients while maintaining a strong SMB (small and medium-sized businesses) customer base, and led initiatives that integrated AI capabilities into product offerings, significantly enhancing customer engagement and driving new revenue streams. Prior to her role at Storyblocks, Lucy held various leadership positions at CB Insights, where she oversaw the entire product portfolio and contributed to substantial revenue growth.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 2,020 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore; TuneCore