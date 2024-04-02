TuneCore Announces New Integration With PreSonus Studio One Allowing Artists To Seamlessly Progress From Music Creation To Digital Distribution

"By enabling Studio One users to seamlessly distribute their music to stores and streaming platforms directly from their DAW upon completion of recording, TuneCore and PreSonus are empowering artists to dedicate less time to administrative chores and more time to making music." Post this

Arnd Kaiser, General Manager, PreSonus Software commented, "We're delighted to partner with TuneCore on adding digital distribution to the Studio One production and mastering workflow. Working closely with the fantastic team at TuneCore, we were able to drastically enhance the user experience by simplifying the distribution process for self-releasing artists, songwriters, producers, and small labels who want to stay independent. By combining distribution via TuneCore with the integrated mastering tools in Studio One, we are empowering our users to focus on what truly matters most: creating music."

Through the new integration, PreSonus Studio One users are provided with the ability to set up a TuneCore artist account, verify the metadata for their recordings, and send their music to digital stores and streaming platforms, all from within Studio One. As a promotional offering supporting the new partnership, Studio One+ subscribers joining TuneCore will receive an exclusive code for 50% off of Rising, Breakout, and Professional plans for their first year after signup, and existing TuneCore artists will receive an exclusive code for 25% off of their first year of Studio One+ Hybrid.

By allowing artists to move instantly from music creation and mastering to distribution within the same platform, TuneCore and PreSonus have further simplified the distribution process, making it more accessible for independent artists to release their music, find their audiences, and build sustainable careers.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

About PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc.:

PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. is the leading designer and manufacturer of recording and live-sound hardware and software solutions that solve real-world problems for creatives of all levels. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., PreSonus® designs innovative audio tools for musicians, content creators, producers, and audio engineers, providing professional sound quality and features without sacrificing affordability. Today, PreSonus is an owned brand under Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC). While most guitar and bass players still plug into amplifiers, many also plug their instruments into interfaces, recording songs as well as using virtual amps and effects to create their sounds. With a shared passion for music and a commitment to innovation, FMIC and PreSonus are focused on delivering an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates hardware and software for an effortless end-to-end experience. For more information, visit www.presonus.com. Join the conversation on social media by @PreSonus on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, X, Facebook, Threads.

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore