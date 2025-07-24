TuneCore Announces Nicki Shamel as Head of TuneCore, US

"As TuneCore continues to prioritize artist development, Nicki brings the expertise to connect strategy with impact. Her track record of empowering artists makes her the right person to lead our next phase and ensure our services and programs are driving long-term growth for independent artists." Post this

Miller commented, "At TuneCore, we're doubling down on our mission to not just support artists—but to actively help them build lasting, successful careers on their own terms. The US is the most competitive and influential music market in the world, and it demands focused leadership. As we make artist development a core focus, Nicki brings the expertise needed to connect strategy with impact. Her proven track record of empowering artists makes her the right person to lead this next phase and ensure our teams, services and programs are driving real, long-term growth for independent artists."

As Head of TuneCore, US, Shamel is responsible for managing the company's talented artist roster, and will champion the TuneCore suite of products and services to aid independent artists, including TuneCore Accelerator and TuneCore's Advanced Trends and Analytics. She will also oversee a team of employees dedicated to artist acquisition, growth and development strategy throughout the United States.

Shamel commented, "I am honored to join TuneCore at this pivotal moment in its mission to empower and develop independent artists. TuneCore's commitment to artist development, combined with best-in-class technology and innovative programs like TuneCore Accelerator, is unmatched at propelling the careers of independent artists, and I am grateful to TuneCore's leadership for trusting me to drive the next phase of the company's artist development strategy in the US."

Prior to joining TuneCore, Shamel served as Senior Vice President at AWAL, where she built and expanded the Global Commercial Partnerships team, spearheading the company's digital strategy across major DSPs including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and other key global platforms. In this role, she drove high-impact global partnerships and helped shape AWAL's positioning in the streaming ecosystem and elevated the careers of Laufey, Jungle, and Little Simz, among others.

Shamel joined AWAL following seven years at Sony Music, serving in international marketing and sales roles. She began her career in digital marketing at Primary Wave Music, and holds dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in both Music and Advertising & Public Relations from Loyola University Chicago.

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them with the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels. distribute and promote their music. Its 2,037 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe. TuneCore. Nuclear Blast. Naïve. Groove Attack. AllPoints. Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 100 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

