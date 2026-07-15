TuneCore Appoints Andi Arya Dwi Putra as Head of TuneCore, Indonesia

"Andi's extensive knowledge of the Indonesian music landscape makes him the ideal candidate to drive TuneCore's business in the region and ensure our Indonesian artists are getting the attention and resources they need in order to thrive." Post this

In his role as Head of TuneCore, Indonesia, Andi is responsible for managing the company's roster of artists throughout Indonesia, driving the company's growth strategy, and overseeing initiatives that empower independent artists and labels through global music distribution and artist development programs. Through strategic marketing and DSP partnerships, Andi fosters opportunities for Indonesian artists to build sustainable careers and connect with audiences worldwide, while increasing TuneCore's presence and reputation throughout the country.

Andi commented, "My five-year journey with TuneCore has given me a front-row seat to the incredible grit and creativity of Indonesia's independent music community. As we enter a dynamic new era for creators, and as I step into this new role, I am fully committed to TuneCore's mission of putting artists first and driving innovation to keep Indonesian artists at the forefront of the industry."

Multiple Indonesian TuneCore artists have experienced a surge of popularity recently, including Indonesian indie/folk-pop group Fourtwnty, whose single "Mangu" rose into the public consciousness years after its release, breaking into the Spotify Global Top 10, amassing nearly 300 million streams, and spending multiple consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard's Indonesia Songs chart. Similarly, in late 2025, Indonesian TuneCore artist Barasuara simultaneously reached #1 on three of the region's most influential streaming playlists: Spotify's Viral 50 Indonesia, as well as Apple Music's Today Hits and Viral Hits.

Chen commented, "Indonesia continues to be one of the most exciting and complex markets in Southeast Asia. Having worked closely with Andi, I've seen firsthand how well he navigates that complexity, from building artist relationships to understanding the cultural nuances that make this market unique. I have full confidence that his leadership will help us get closer to our artists and unlock the next stage of growth in Indonesia."

Andi's appointment comes on the heels of TuneCore's expansion of its international leadership team in May 2026, with Chen being named Regional Head of TuneCore, APAC, and Basile Beaugendre being named Regional Head of TuneCore, Europe.

About Believe:

Believe is a global artist development company. We empower local artists, labels and publishers to grow their audiences at each stage of their careers with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Operating in 50+ countries, with more than 2,000 employees, Believe offers a full range of services including audience development, publishing, marketing and distribution, with a tailor-made approach to fit any artist, label or publisher. With a leading portfolio of brands that includes Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore, Groove Attack, Sentric, AllPoints and Byond among others, Believe champions independence and innovation through a unique model that combines local expertise with a global tech platform, delivering exclusive solutions for artists to promote and monetize their music thanks to strategic partnerships with leading global digital service providers. Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore