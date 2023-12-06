TuneCore Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Brian Miller As Chief Revenue Officer

Based in New York, Miller will report to TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists—owned by Paris-based Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies—has appointed Brian Miller as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. Miller is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving growth while optimizing for scale and operational excellence. Based in New York, Miller will report to TuneCore CEO Andreea Gleeson.

Gleeson commented, "I often tell my team that 'if our artists are successful, then we're successful' and for this reason, we have evolved TuneCore's focus around two key priorities – to help our artists 'make better music' and to help them 'become better known'. Brian's hands-on experience scaling SaaS businesses, forging dynamic partnerships and leading growth strategies—along with his passion for developing independent artists—make him an invaluable addition to our senior management team as we innovate to drive artist growth."

As Chief Revenue Officer, Miller will be responsible for defining and leading revenue growth strategies on behalf of TuneCore, securing high-level strategic partnerships to bolster the company's market presence, and developing innovative programs for expanding and retaining TuneCore's talented roster of self-releasing artists and labels. He will oversee TuneCore's Marketing, International, Publishing, Artist Support, Operations, and Artist & Partner Relations teams, acting as a visionary leader to drive the growth strategy of each department and cultivate a creative & inspiring culture across teams.

Miller commented, "After years of helping different businesses grow and scale sustainably, I'm looking forward to using that expertise to help independent artists harness the power of technology to reach new audiences and grow TuneCore's footprint around the world. It is an exciting time for the music industry and especially exciting for TuneCore, given our best in class product and services."

For more than 15 years, Miller has been instrumental in the growth of multiple companies, launching new revenue opportunities and helping them grow into successful, sustainable businesses. Miller brings a wealth of experience to TuneCore, having most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Angi, where he led multiple teams across accounts, business development, digital marketing, strategy, operations and partner success, grew the company's P&L by helping to develop and launch strategic partnerships, new business lines and expand its footprint internationally.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, NaEve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:‥

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore