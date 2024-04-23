TuneCore Expands Music Publishing Services and User Experience to Aid Independent Songwriters

By expanding our services and enhancing our interface, we are proud to offer self-releasing artists the most comprehensive suite of music publishing services that will put more money in their pockets—more quickly—wherever in the world it is earned. Post this

TuneCore first began offering publishing administration services in 2012 and has since paid out more than $125 million in publishing revenue to independent songwriters, with more than 87% of publishing revenue collected since the company first partnered with Sentric in 2018. The company has sent out 97 million song registration records, 11 million in 2023 alone, along with over 1 billion lines of royalties.

TuneCore's newly expanded music publishing services arrive at no increased cost for TuneCore artists, with TuneCore Publishing continuing to allow songwriters to submit unlimited songs for a one-time $75 set-up fee and a competitive 15% commission.

In addition to providing best-in-class publishing administration services, TuneCore Publishing now allows songwriters to collect royalties from multiple artist collaborations under the same account, register an unlimited number of songs worldwide, provides extensive, personalized royalty analytics highlighting which songs, territories, and sources have yielded the highest impact for songwriters, and offers seamless integration with artist pages on Spotify where songwriters can register songs they have distributed. TuneCore Publishing also allows songwriters to retain 100% ownership of the copyrights to their compositions and provides faster royalty payments through direct memberships with pay sources and PROs in more than 240 territories worldwide, representing more than any other company in its category.

TuneCore has also significantly enhanced the TuneCore Publishing interface, giving songwriters the ability to submit multiple recordings of their compositions directly from their dashboard, improving user experience, and allowing songwriters to more easily maximize their publishing earnings.

Through expanded services, faster payments, and increased transparency into the complex world of music publishing, TuneCore has established itself as one of the leading providers of music publishing services on behalf of self-releasing artists, giving them the greatest opportunity to earn money from their music and build sustainable careers.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

