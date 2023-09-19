TuneCore Introduces "Splits: Priority Payouts," A New Program Which Allows Artists To Customize Royalty Recoupments With Collaborators

By providing artists with tools to automate the financial tasks associated with releasing music, we aim to help foster a vibrant independent creator community that fuels collaboration and experimentation while guaranteeing fair compensation for collaborators. Tweet this

Through Splits: Priority Payouts, TuneCore allows creators the ability to customize exactly how and in what order, revenue is divided and paid out for each track. A key advantage of the program is the ability for artists to specify a set amount to be delivered to a collaborator in full before percentage-based splits are delivered to additional parties. While Priority Payouts can be used by self-releasing artists to recoup recording expenses before paying their collaborators, the feature also offers price-sensitive artists a means to more effectively negotiate with producers—the largest proportion of collaborators among self-releasing artists—by ensuring they will be paid a set amount from royalties before any other involved party, including the primary artist themselves.

As part of TuneCore's Splits offering, Priority Payouts are available to any artist on a paid UNLIMITED plan, while those who utilize TuneCore's free New Artist plan can receive splits for just $7.99 a year through the Splits Collaborator add-on.

By offering self-releasing creators greater flexibility through Splits and Priority Payouts, TuneCore continues to provide artists with innovative tools to help facilitate collaboration and sustain their careers, allowing them to spend less time focused on complicated administrative tasks and more time making great music.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, NaEve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore