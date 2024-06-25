TuneCore Launches New AI-Powered Audio Mastering Service, TuneCore Mastering

TuneCore Mastering's ethically-built AI technology provides an instant audio mastering option for artists who wouldn't have the means to have a professional master it for them, easily and affordably ensuring their music sounds the way it is meant to be heard across all audio configurations. Post this

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore, commented, "TuneCore Mastering is the latest addition to a suite of products helping TuneCore artists around the world make better music. Audio mastering helps ensure that an artist's music sounds polished and complete, but comes with a significant financial and technical barrier for many artists. TuneCore Mastering's ethically-built AI technology alleviates these barriers, providing an instant audio mastering option for artists who wouldn't have the means to have a professional master it for them. Through TuneCore Mastering, we are excited to be able to offer our artists the ability to easily and affordably ensure their music sounds the way it is meant to be heard across all platforms and audio configurations."

TuneCore Mastering is now available to all TuneCore artists on a low-cost, pay-per-use model for just $5 per track. To use TuneCore Mastering, artists simply upload their unmastered audio, wait a few minutes for the audio to process, and then listen to their optimized track before downloading and distributing to stores and streaming platforms through TuneCore. Artists are able to upload tracks and receive full-length previews as often as they want before purchasing the mastered versions, providing artists with a reliable co-pilot throughout the creative process and ensuring that they feel confident in the quality of their mastered tracks before release. By offering professional quality audio mastering services to all self-releasing artists, TuneCore is continuing to work towards creating a fair and equitable music industry where talented artists can thrive on a global stage.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

