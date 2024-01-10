TuneCore Names Akhila Shankar as Head of TuneCore, South Asia

"With Akhila at the helm of TuneCore's operations in South Asia, I'm confident that we'll continue to grow as a company and witness the success of our many brilliant artists from India and beyond." Post this

As Head of TuneCore, South Asia, Shankar—based in Mumbai—will be responsible for growing and managing the company's artist roster in the region and providing support through localization efforts, partnership opportunities, and the development of innovative marketing campaigns on behalf of TuneCore and its artists.

Shankar commented, "In South Asia, there's been a shift away from traditionally film-dominated music consumption towards independent artist fandom, while the growth of music streaming services and technologies have eliminated many of the barriers to entry that once existed. TuneCore's mission to serve local artists in their early stage plays a crucial role in empowering them to take their music to the world. I am excited to build on the solid foundation TuneCore has built in the region as we grow in India and expand into newer markets across South Asia."

Previously, Shankar served as Director, International at leading subscription podcasting and audio company Luminary, where she led the company's expansion and subscription growth in international markets, increasing Luminary's native footprint from 11 to 60 global markets. Prior to her time at Luminary, Shankar spent 7+ years at India's leading audio streaming service JioSaavn, serving as the company's Director, Brand, Communications, and Marketing, where she secured 100+ strategic marketing partnerships across multiple languages and genres, and led the team that propelled the brand's astronomical growth between 2014 and 2021, including through the JioMusic and Saavn merger. She also co-hosts The Indian Music Charts Podcast, India's #1 music commentary podcast on Apple.

Shankar's appointment follows the departure of former Head of TuneCore, South Asia, Heena Kriplani who is leaving the company to relocate overseas. Kriplani commented, "Building TuneCore South Asia from the ground up has been a tremendously fulfilling journey. As I hand the reins to Akhila, I am confident that she will continue to support TuneCore's vision of empowering self-releasing artists to grow their careers, on their own terms."

Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe India commented, "We're happy to have Akhila take on Heena's mantle. With her wealth of industry experience and insights, I am confident that she will lead TuneCore India to new heights and significantly contribute to Believe's leadership team in India."

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

