TuneCore Partners with EarthPercent and Sounds Right to "Give Nature A Split"

"Artists have always used their music to stand up for what they believe in, and through this partnership between TuneCore and EarthPercent, they can now use their music to directly fund the environmental causes that are important to them." Post this

TuneCore artists interested in donating a percentage of their streaming royalties to the Sounds Right Fund for nature protection and restoration via EarthPercent can simply list NATURE—the official artist page for the natural world—as a collaborator on their release and easily set up a royalty split. Once the track is released, the determined percentage of distribution royalties will automatically be donated to nature conservation via the Sounds Right Fund to address a key financing gap by prioritizing small and medium-sized conservation initiatives. Further details can be found here.

Brian Eno, co-founder, EarthPercent, commented, "Music has always been a powerful force for change, not just emotionally but culturally. With EarthPercent, our aim is to give artists a simple, direct way to contribute to the health of the planet we all share. TuneCore's support helps us extend that mission to independent creators everywhere, empowering them to weave planetary care into the fabric of their work."

Funding is distributed to Indigenous and community-led nature protection and restoration initiatives in endangered ecosystems, with proven ecological impact. Currently, 11 projects in the Amazon and Congo Basins and the Colombian Tropical Andes are receiving funding. These include Yunkawasi, a Peruvian nonprofit working across more than 37,000 Ha of community-managed forests and African Marine Mammal Conservation Organisation (AMCO), along Cameroon's coast and inland waters protecting manatees, cetaceans, and other aquatic species. In 2026, new projects focused on ocean conservation in Asia-Pacific will be added.

In tandem with the announcement, TuneCore has also pledged £10000 to EarthPercent, which EarthPercent will double to £20000 as part of their 'Big Give' campaign this month.

About Believe:

Believe is a global artist development company. We empower local artists, labels and publishers to grow their audiences at each stage of their careers with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Operating in 50+ countries, with more than 2,000 employees, Believe offers a full range of services including audience development, publishing, marketing and distribution, with a tailor-made approach to fit any artist, label or publisher. Believe champions independence and innovation through a unique model that combines local expertise with a global tech platform, delivering exclusive solutions for artists to promote and monetize their music thanks to strategic partnerships with leading global digital service providers. With a leading portfolio of brands that includes Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore, Groove Attack, Sentric, AllPoints and Byond, Believe artists generated more than 800 billion streams worldwide in 2024 across all genres, and were recognized with more than 70 leading industry awards.Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

About EarthPercent:

EarthPercent is the environmental charity co-founded by Brian Eno to unleash the power of music in service of the planet. They team up with artists, festivals and music companies to turn music's global influence into real-world impact, funding and amplifying vital projects that protect nature, drive climate justice and make the music industry part of the solution. EarthPercent is the lead music partner of the Sounds Right initiative. www.earthpercent.org

About Sounds Right:

Developed and delivered by the Museum for the United Nations - UN Live in collaboration with EarthPercent, AKQA, Hempel Foundation, Spotify and multiple partners across music and ecology, Sounds Right is the culmination of a unique collaboration between global artists, nature sound libraries, renowned producers, creatives, and environmental groups who want to put music at the heart of a global conversation about nature's conservation and restoration.

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore