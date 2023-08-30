TuneCore Partners With Session To Enhance Precision of Song and Recording Data For Self-Releasing Artists Across Stores and Streaming Platforms

"Through this new partnership with Session, TuneCore is able to streamline the distribution process, giving our artists peace of mind knowing that their metadata and royalty information will be verified and consistent across stores and streaming platforms." Tweet this

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore commented, "Through this new partnership with Session, TuneCore is able to streamline the distribution process, giving our artists peace of mind knowing that their metadata and royalty information will be verified and consistent across stores and streaming platforms. Collaborating with Session to simplify the collection, verification, and distribution of artists' data across platforms supports TuneCore's mission to make life easier for artists and allow them to spend more time focused on creating new music."

In advance of the launch, TuneCore will be supporting Session in its free-to-enter global monthly songwriting competition, SongDrop, which offers creators the chance to win prizes valued over $2000. TuneCore country artist and viral social media sensation Alexandra Kay will act as a judge for September's competition, selecting the winning songwriter from a global pool of talent. Submissions for September's SongDrop competition will open this Friday, September 1st.

Niclas Molinder, Co-Founder of Session says: "This is a huge moment for us as we continue to move towards making the music industry a better place for artists. Collaborating with TuneCore, which is leading the charge when it comes to digital music aggregation, guarantees key metadata flows from idea through to release, ensuring that creators get paid what they deserve."

This announcement comes off the back of a series of notable partnerships for Session Studio including SoundCloud and SONA in addition to grants awarded by both Spotify and YouTube. It also aligns with TuneCore's ongoing initiative to seamlessly deliver more equitable payments to artists through its Splits feature announced earlier this year.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, NaEve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents.

www.tunecore.com

About Session:

Session delivers collaborative and innovative solutions that empower music creators to do what they love and get the credit they deserve. Session's must-have collaboration app for music creators, Session Studio, is a mobile, desktop and web application that captures and verifies vital metadata at the point of creation - authoritatively injecting it into the music ecosystem, facilitating correct creator credits and more accurate and timely music royalty payments. An app that is truly by creators, for creators, Session was co-founded by ABBA's Bjorn Ulvaeus and Swedish songwriters and record-producers Max Martin and Niclas Molinder in 2019. Session, part of Salt, is headquartered in London and operates internationally from offices across Europe.

www.sessionstudio.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore