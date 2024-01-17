TuneCore Publishes First Ever TuneCore Accelerator Report Showcasing Artist Development and Growth Through the Pioneering Program

TuneCore Accelerator has helped tens of thousands of artists find new listeners, and in the first quarter since the program's launch, 1 in 8 artists have advanced to a higher development segment. Building on these early results, the program will be expanded to enable even more artists to grow. Post this

START: Early stage of development (tracks garnering <1,000 streams per year)

Enables artists to find their first listeners

AMPLIFY: Emerging stage of development (tracks garnering 1K - 9,999 streams per year)

- 9,999 streams per year) Builds artist discovery & listener engagement

BREAK: Accelerating stage of development (tracks garnering 10K - 99,999 streams per year)

- 99,999 streams per year) Levels up artists to break and accelerate their fan exposure

MAXIMIZE: Top stage of development (tracks garnering 100K - 1M+ streams per year)

- 1M+ streams per year) Optimizes catalogs of artists whose tracks already have significant audience reach and streams to deepen fandom while also maximizing exposure and catalog value

Andreea Gleeson, CEO, TuneCore, commented, "TuneCore Accelerator was created in direct response to self-releasing artists' growing need for a better way to find and develop their audiences, especially in the early phases of their careers. Powered by our proprietary technology built by Believe Group's artist development experts, TuneCore Accelerator identifies and enrolls artists' music in discovery and growth opportunities best suited to advance them to the next phase of development. The first report shows that the program has already helped tens of thousands of artists find new listeners, and in the first quarter since the program's launch, 1 in 8 artists have already advanced to a higher development segment. Building on these early positive results, TuneCore Accelerator will be expanded to enable even more artists to grow."

Key findings from the TuneCore Accelerator Report include:

More than 80,000 independent artists are enrolled in TuneCore Accelerator marketing programs across multiple DSPs. In the first quarter following TuneCore Accelerator's launch, nearly 10,000 artists increased their streams by an average of 143% compared to the previous quarter and moved to a higher development segment

The "Start" segment saw the most significant growth with 5,600 artists advancing to a higher segment driven by an average 561% increase in streams compared to the previous quarter*

All plans increased artist discoverability, with participating Hip-Hop and Latin tracks experiencing +660M and +590M additional streams, respectively, in the first quarter than the same tracks experienced before enrolling in the program

and additional streams, respectively, in the first quarter than the same tracks experienced before enrolling in the program Country and Latin genres saw the highest total streaming growth, each with an overall growth rate above 30% quarter over quarter*

The US showed a growth rate of more than 16% in total streams* over the previous quarter for tracks within the program. Brazil , LATAM (ex Brazil ), and India shined as the fastest growing regions outside of the US, posting 37%, 23%, and 16% quarter over quarter streaming growth rates,* respectively

In the coming months, TuneCore will continue to expand the scope of TuneCore Accelerator in line with the company's aim to be a technology-based artist development platform offering an array of resources for independent artists to grow their careers.

Case studies:

Success within the TuneCore Accelerator program has not been limited to artists within one genre or region, but has shown to benefit artists across the full spectrum of musical styles all over the world.

Case study: Avery*Sunshine

Atlanta-based R&B/Soul and Gospel artist Avery*Sunshine has been releasing music through TuneCore for more than a decade, building a following of hundreds of thousands of fans and garnering praise from media outlets including Billboard, USA Today, Essence, and more. Between June and September 2023, Avery*Sunshine's tracks that were included in the TuneCore Accelerator program saw a nearly 25% increase, accounting for almost half a million more streams compared to the previous quarter.*

Avery*Sunshine commented, "TuneCore has been an instrumental partner in my musical journey. Their platform not only simplifies the distribution process but also empowers me as an artist by offering valuable insights and allowing me to have control over my career. I'm grateful for how they've supported my music and, through TuneCore Accelerator, have helped me reach audiences I never thought possible."

Case Study: Carlos Carreira

Among the many self-releasing artists who have benefitted from the TuneCore Accelerator program, in the first quarter following TuneCore Accelerator's launch, Latin music artist Carlos Carreira's tracks included in the program experienced a 36% increase in streams (accounting for more than 380,000 additional streams compared to the previous quarter),* with select tracks experiencing a monthly increase of over 180%.

Carreira commented, "TuneCore Accelerator has been a great ally in reaching listeners that I would not have been able to connect with otherwise. TuneCore has given me the tools I need in order to promote my music and discover more fans, allowing me to realize the power that songs have in people's lives, become an important part of their stories, and perhaps add to the soundtrack of their lives."

Case study: Taylor Ray Holbrook

After going viral in 2014, Kentucky-based Country music artist Taylor Ray Holbrook began distributing his music through TuneCore, earning money and building a sustainable career that he has maintained for nearly a decade. As a result of TuneCore Accelerator, Holbrook's tracks included in the program saw an increase of over 2.3M streams between June and September 2023 compared to the previous quarter's streaming numbers.*

Holbrook commented, "TuneCore Accelerator has really helped improve my streaming numbers, which has in turn increased my monthly listeners. I have been able to reconnect with people who once discovered me online years ago, but hadn't come across my artist page on their favorite music platform yet. Being a true independent artist, I can use all the help I can get when it comes to extending the reach of my music."

The full TuneCore Accelerator Report can be found HERE.

*Total streaming growth across DSP platforms where TuneCore Accelerator is actively running campaigns

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,720 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore