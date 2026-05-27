TuneCore Strengthens International Leadership Team, Names Basile Beaugendre Regional Head of TuneCore, Europe, and Cyrus Chen Regional Head of TuneCore, APAC

"In the last year, more than 75% of new releases through TuneCore have come from outside of the United States, and Basile and Cyrus have each been invaluable in helping independent artists looking to develop long-term careers through TuneCore." Post this

In his role as Regional Head of TuneCore, Europe, Beaugendre will oversee the European Heads of TuneCore team spanning France, Germany, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe to magnify the successes of local teams and ensure their execution aligns with Believe's global objectives, while simultaneously managing relationships with local DSPs and overseeing local marketing efforts to helpTuneCore artists.

Beaugendre commented, "I have always believed in a music industry that prioritizes the artist, and I've dedicated my career to making that a reality. As Europe is a cornerstone of the industry, I'm thrilled to now amplify this mission on a European scale, and am ready to ensure TuneCore remains at the forefront of its creative evolution."

Beaugendre has served as Head of TuneCore, France, since 2019 where he helped transform TuneCore France into TuneCore's second largest business unit worldwide. In his role, he developed technical tools to facilitate the transition of top-performing TuneCore artists to Believe, executed countless high-profile events and marketing campaigns in support of the brand and local TuneCore artists alike, and strategically restructured the region's approach to artist and brand marketing to cement TuneCore as the premier choice for distribution among self-releasing artists in France.

As Regional Head of TuneCore, APAC, Chen will be responsible for the strategy, operations, and coordination of all local teams in the region including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, and Thailand, while also driving the expansion of TuneCore's presence into new APAC territories outside of Southeast Asia. He will also continue to coordinate artist and label partnerships throughout the region, as well as the development and execution of localized marketing initiatives.

Chen commented, "We've forecasted internally that Asia will become the world's largest music market by 2030. The opportunity ahead is immense, and I'm deeply motivated to lead TuneCore's efforts in ensuring that independent artists across the region have the tools, support, and platform to be part of that growth."

Chen has served as Head of TuneCore, Southeast Asia, since 2020 where he launched multiple community hubs throughout the region, bringing TuneCore's support to emerging music markets in non-capital cities that the broader industry had overlooked. He also pioneered localized payment rollouts in Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam, reducing barriers for independent artists in underserved markets and increasing access to growth and development opportunities, and in the past three years, has grown the number of active TuneCore artists in the region by more than four times.

About Believe:

Believe is a global artist development company. We empower local artists, labels and publishers to grow their audiences at each stage of their careers with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Operating in 50+ countries, with more than 2,000 employees, Believe offers a full range of services including audience development, publishing, marketing and distribution, with a tailor-made approach to fit any artist, label or publisher. With a leading portfolio of brands that includes Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore, Groove Attack, Sentric, AllPoints and Byond among others, Believe champions independence and innovation through a unique model that combines local expertise with a global tech platform, delivering exclusive solutions for artists to promote and monetize their music thanks to strategic partnerships with leading global digital service providers. Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

Media Contact

John Graffo, TuneCore, 1 6782066668, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, 1 9179294888, [email protected], www.tunecore.com

SOURCE TuneCore