TuneCore Unveils Groundbreaking Advanced Trends & Analytics Dashboard Made Specifically for Self-Releasing Artists

"TuneCore's new Trends & Analytics Dashboard is the first and only solution of its kind, designed specifically for self-releasing artists to make smarter, more strategic decisions that directly impact their careers." Post this

The Advanced Trends & Analytics Dashboard offers artists powerful, personalized insights across multiple platforms, providing a 360-degree view of how their music is performing. Key features include:

Cross-Platform Performance Tracking: Artists can access streaming and download insights across major DSPs, plus exclusive social media analytics from TikTok and Douyin—critical for understanding their audiences and identifying growth opportunities.

Real-Time Engagement Metrics: Daily updates provide artists with real-time data on views, shares, saves, likes, comments, creations, and average watch time, allowing them to monitor ongoing fan engagement and adjust their promotional strategies accordingly.

Comprehensive Audience Insights: The visualized data gives artists a clear understanding of listener engagement by location, enabling more effective targeting and marketing efforts.

Actionable Growth Metrics: The interactive timeline not only displays performance trends, but also highlights clear actions—like the release of a new track or a social media post—that have driven growth, helping artists optimize future release strategies.

Exclusive TuneCore Accelerator Insights: Artists using the TuneCore Accelerator platform can track streaming uplift driven by TuneCore Accelerator's marketing programs, giving them a clear picture of how promotional placements are driving their growth.

By harnessing these powerful features, artists can transform data into actionable strategies - enabling them to build more engaged fanbases, expand their reach, and drive long-term career growth.

Rising hip-hop star Caleb Gordon, who had early access to the dashboard shared his excitement: "Yooo, this is fire! I'm always checking my analytics, to stay strategic with my releases and promo, and this new TuneCore dashboard makes it way easier to track everything in one place. I can really understand my audience better now and focus on what's working."

With TuneCore's Advanced Trends & Analytics Dashboard, independent artists are no longer guessing at the next step in their career. They have the tools they need to not only survive, but thrive in the fast-paced music industry and build sustainable, long-term success.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 2,020 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 100 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

