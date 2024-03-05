TuneCore Unveils Its New Release Tracker Feature Offering Greater Transparency Into The Digital Distribution Process

As part of TuneCore's goal to provide artists with greater visibility into the distribution process, we have developed a tool that both gives our artists information about their releases, and generates shareable promotional materials to make artists' lives easier and help them reach more fans. Post this

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore commented, "As part of TuneCore's goal to demystify the music business and provide artists with greater visibility into the distribution process, we have developed a tool that not only gives our artists information about their releases, but also supplies them with shareable promotional materials. TuneCore artists wear so many hats as entrepreneurs building their own careers, and the TuneCore Release Tracker seeks to make artists' lives easier and help them reach more fans."

Once an artist submits their release for distribution, the TuneCore Release Tracker will provide updates as the release is submitted, processed, approved, sent to stores, and then finally goes live, as well as other useful updates if any additional actions are required along the way. Once a release has been sent to stores, the tracker will generate a customized visual featuring the artist's name, release title, artwork, and release status, to which artists have the option to add an audio snippet and moving background before sharing on their social media accounts.

The TuneCore Release Tracker is now available to all artists on a paid TuneCore UNLIMITED plan.

Earlier this year, TuneCore announced the TuneCore Accelerator service, an essential part of TuneCore's suite of services to help self-releasing artists build their careers and expand their audiences. More information on TuneCore Accelerator can be found HERE.

