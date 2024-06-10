TuneCore's Independent Artists Have Earned More Than $4 Billion

Whether artists are recording and releasing their first songs through TuneCore or selling out stadiums internationally, we are proud to provide artists with a distribution and career development platform that puts more money in their pockets and lets them focus on creating the music that moves us. Post this

It has been just a year and a half since TuneCore announced that the company had surpassed the milestone of $3 billion earned by self-releasing artists and, in the intervening months, many independent artists all over the world have continued to build sustainable careers using TuneCore. The $4 billion figure represents the cumulative sum of revenue earned by self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers, from hobbyists and new artists earning their first-ever streaming revenue, to established artists and household names for whom writing and performing music is their sole source of income.

The massive payout to self-releasing artists is aided by parent company Believe's direct deals with digital service providers and streaming platforms, as well as TuneCore's newly expanded TuneCore Publishing product, and the TuneCore Accelerator program, a suite of tools specifically built to help artists develop their careers, increase their reach and help them find dedicated fans. By offering tools to support independent self-releasing artists, TuneCore has helped channel more money into the pockets of the independent artist community and has provided a means for self-releasing artists to flourish in an increasingly competitive industry landscape.

TuneCore and many of its artists share a relentless passion for the freedom provided by artistic independence. Mexican-American rapper & singer Snow Tha Product has also found immense success as a TuneCore artist. Over the course of her career, Snow Tha Product has earned nominations for Latin Grammy's, MTV VMA's, and more, has sold out multiple headlining US tours, and has entered the top 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, establishing herself as a prime example of independent success.

Snow Tha Product commented, "Being an artist in the age of streaming brings new, exciting challenges every day and has redefined what it means to be an independent artist. We have total control over both the artistry and backend music decisions, and new technologies to add into the creative process have been a game-changer. With streaming services, social media, and digital distributors like TuneCore, independent artists can now retain control and reap the financial benefits of our work."

As a global platform, many of TuneCore's artists reside internationally with 77% of new TuneCore artists and labels joining TuneCore in 2024 coming from outside of the United States. In India, one of TuneCore's top three global markets and the company's fastest growing emerging market, Delhi-based folktronic duo Tech Panda & Kenzani have utilized the freedom afforded by independence to carve a nontraditional path to success. Rather than following the traditional album release cycle, Tech Panda & Kenzani have released more than one hundred singles, finding success on the Spotify India charts, amassing a loyal fanbase, and even being tapped to record the official Hindi rendition of Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower" for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Kenzani commented, "When I started making music it was just for fun, but I gained a lot of appreciation for it and before I knew it I was putting all of my energy and time into music and started pursuing it professionally. The journey was enriching, it was exciting, it was challenging, it was sometimes frustrating, but extremely rewarding and definitely life-changing. This indie music moment has been very important worldwide because over the last five years, there's been so much musical evolution from independent artists who are pushing our industry forward."

TuneCore's roster of international artists also includes Mexican indie-rock group Odisseo, who have cultivated a substantial regional fanbase and are continuing to grow and find new audiences. In the first quarter following the launch of TuneCore Accelerator, Odisseo experienced overall streaming growth of 58%, with streams for their song "Los Imanes" growing by nearly 94%, propelling their career forward and showcasing the power of independent artists.

Odisseo members Juan Pablo López (vocals) and Daniel León (guitar) commented, "When we first started earning money from our music it was very exciting because we have invested in music for years, and when you start earning it's like crossing to the other side. It was like 'This is actually a job now and I can dedicate myself to it for the rest of my life.' We feel very proud to be a part of this wave of independent artists, not only in Mexico or Latin America, but all over the world. Thanks to the time we're living in right now, we realized that we can make a living out of music through independent efforts."

This latest milestone stands as a testament to TuneCore's commitment on behalf of independent artists around the world. By increasing access to music creation and distribution, supporting self-releasing artists at all stages of their careers, and providing the tools and educational resources necessary for artists to claim the money they've rightfully earned from their music, TuneCore and parent company Believe are continuing to work towards creating a more equitable and sustainable music industry ecosystem for all.

About Believe:

Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,919 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including Believe, TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack, AllPoints, Ishtar and Byond. Believe is listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). www.believe.com

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

