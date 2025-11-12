TuneCore's Independent Artists Surpass $5 Billion Earned

Crossing $5 billion earned by TuneCore artists is a defining milestone for independent music—it shows that creative freedom and financial success can go hand in hand. This reflects the talent and drive of our artists around the world, and we're proud to be the partner helping to fuel their success. Post this

Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore commented, "Crossing $5 billion earned by TuneCore artists is a defining milestone for independent music—it shows that creative freedom and financial success can go hand in hand. Reaching this milestone didn't just happen; it's the result of listening closely to what artists need today and evolving TuneCore to power their growth. By combining innovation with intention, we've built programs like TuneCore Accelerator to help artists reach new audiences, and publishing services that ensure they collect every cent their music generates. This milestone reflects the extraordinary talent and drive of our artists around the world, and we're proud to be the partner helping to fuel their success."

Surpassing the $5 billion milestone reflects the cumulative earnings of all TuneCore artists since 2006—including bedroom producers, emerging voices, and global stars alike—and comes just 17 months after surpassing the $4 billion mark, showcasing record-breaking momentum and accelerating artist success across every genre and market.

TuneCore's success is powered by Believe's direct relationships with digital service providers and streaming platforms worldwide, as well as TuneCore Accelerator, the company's flagship artist development platform. Accelerator provides artists with access to promotional and marketing opportunities designed to drive discovery, build audiences, and deepen fan engagement. In just the past year, artists in the program have generated over 21 billion new streams, sparked 2.5 billion artist discoveries, and seen their median royalties grow fivefold. Together, these initiatives highlight TuneCore's dedication to putting artists first—fueling global growth and establishing one of the most significant publicly shared milestones in the history of self-releasing artist distribution.

At the core of TuneCore's success—and the success of its artists—is a steadfast, shared passion for independence, innovation, and experimentation. California rapper Mike Sherm has become a phenomenon as a result of that same passion, building a loyal following in the early 2010s on SoundCloud and YouTube before joining TuneCore in 2015 to take his career further. Over the last decade, his popularity has skyrocketed, with tracks like "Cookies", "A-Hole," "Baby," and more amassing hundreds of millions of streams and establishing him as one of the San Francisco Bay Area's most influential independent artists.

Sherm commented, "The advice I have for other artists is to grind hard, never give up, and most importantly always have fun with the music. I think independent music is taking over the whole world because you have all the resources you need already on the internet." He continued, "The first time I made money from music was amazing and it was really motivating because I am making money from something that I love doing."

Globally, TuneCore's reach continues to expand, with over 75% of new artists and labels joining TuneCore in the last year coming from outside the United States. Among them is South London neo-soul/R&B artist BINA., whose breakout success as a TuneCore Artist has earned her over 250,000 monthly Spotify listeners and the One To Watch award at the 2025 AIM Independent Music Awards.

BINA. commented, "Being independent has given me the freedom to develop my artistry without too much external noise. Now that I feel like I know the main ingredients of what makes me who I am, it's easier to navigate the industry with confidence in myself and my taste in art and music. I feel throughout my journey as an independent artist, I've been supported with easy to use tools to get my music out there, and the necessary assistance to use those tools has been easily accessible. I think that when artists are looking for distributors, they should check out the ways in which such partnerships will make their lives as artists easier, and most importantly, get the music out to as many likeminded, kindred music lovers as possible!"

With artists spanning every continent and career stage, TuneCore continues to redefine what's possible for self-releasing musicians. From emerging creators finding their first fans to established artists scaling global success, TuneCore provides a clear path toward artistic freedom and financial independence.

"The future of music is independent," added Gleeson. "At TuneCore, we're not just celebrating earnings—we're celebrating empowerment, creativity, and the artists who are rewriting the rules of the industry."

About Believe:

Believe is a global artist development company. We empower local artists, labels and publishers to grow their audiences at each stage of their careers with expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Operating in 50+ countries, with more than 2,000 employees, Believe offers a full range of services including audience development, publishing, marketing and distribution, with a tailor-made approach to fit any artist, label or publisher. Believe champions independence and innovation through a unique model that combines local expertise with a global tech platform, delivering exclusive solutions for artists to promote and monetize their music thanks to strategic partnerships with leading global digital service providers. With a leading portfolio of brands that includes Nuclear Blast, naïve, TuneCore, Groove Attack, Sentric, AllPoints and Byond, Believe artists generated more than 800 billion streams worldwide in 2024 across all genres, and were recognized with more than 70 leading industry awards. Believe is a simplified joint-stock company under French law. Learn more at www.believe.com.

About TuneCore:

TuneCore is the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artists to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration, and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels, and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent, and more than 100 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games, and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles and Nashville, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, South Africa, India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam and Singapore across 5 continents. www.tunecore.com

