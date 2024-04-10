Tuned Wins Award for its STAR Program for OSHA-Compliant Hearing Conservation

We developed STAR because we saw a clear need for a hearing conservation solution that could help employers comply with OSHA rules more easily by providing access to boothless testing, easy scheduling, credentialed audiologists, scaling across disparate worksites, and less paperwork. Post this

Tuned's STAR program integrates scheduling, testing, analytics, and reporting in a single platform accessible from any device. It allows users to schedule employees across all sites, with access to accredited occupational hearing conservationists (OHCs) who perform testing onsite. Users can also access population health data and drill-down reporting.

The program was designed and led by National Hearing Conservation Association leaders and council members, some of whom helped to write the OSHA requirements for hearing conservation programs.

"We developed STAR because we saw a clear need for a hearing conservation solution that could help employers comply with OSHA rules more easily by providing access to boothless testing, easy scheduling, credentialed audiologists, scaling across disparate worksites, and less paperwork," said Danny Aronson, founder and CEO of Tuned. "This award is a testament to the tremendous value of STAR and its ability to help employers safeguard their workers' hearing health."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 22 million workers are exposed to potentially damaging noise yearly. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health requires a hearing conservation program for employers where noise exposure is at or above 85 decibels—the rough equivalent of a hairdryer or heavy traffic—averaged over eight working hours. Specific standards are outlined for the construction industry.

Federal OSHA regulations require certain employers to measure workplace noise levels and provide annual audiometric testing, hearing protection, and training. They must also evaluate the effectiveness of protective measures.

The award adds to Tuned's string of recent successes. In March, the company announced it had secured $3.2 million in seed extension funding, and in 2023, it added a record number of new employer customers to its telehealth platform, which is separate from STAR.

About Tuned

Tuned is a digital health solution focused on hearing conservation and loss prevention for people of all ages. Available as an employer-sponsored benefit or OSHA-compliant solution, Tuned offers lifelong preventive hearing care and benefits, with clinically validated screenings, support, and solutions for a full range of hearing issues, ranging from tinnitus and auditory processing disorders to severe hearing loss, that affect as many as one in four working adults. Today, 1.4 million people can access Tuned through employer benefits and marketplaces. Tuned is a private company headquartered in New York City, with audiologists nationwide and worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.tunedcare.com.

About Occupational Health & Safety

Founded in 1932, Occupational Health & Safety provides the workplace health and safety market with the latest news, information, and insights. While it covers various topics, every issue of its print/digital magazine and all our online media and services is committed to covering the foundational safety triad of industrial hygiene, PPE, and training to keep workers safe and productive. https://ohsonline.com/

Media Contact

Stephanie Fraser, Tuned, (734) 233-1483, [email protected], https://www.tunedcare.com

SOURCE Tuned