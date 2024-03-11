Tunedly Announces New Era with Visionary Leadership with Ben Jackson and Katja Glieson Propel Innovation

Music Industry Veteran Ben Jackson Named CEO, Multi-Talented Artist Katja Glieson Appointed Chief Creative Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tunedly, the revolutionary online platform connecting artists with elite session musicians and producers, announces the appointments of music industry leader Ben Jackson as Chief Executive Officer and renowned multi-disciplinary artist Katja Glieson as Chief Creative Officer. This dynamic leadership team will propel Tunedly into an exciting new era, combining Jackson's decades of experience driving innovation and growth in music with Glieson's boundless creativity and authentic connection to global audiences.

Jackson is an award-winning music producer and executive who has spearheaded visionary artistic projects and business initiatives across recording, live events, theater, and audience engagement for over 20 years. His comprehensive expertise and proven track record of unlocking new opportunities make him perfectly positioned to lead Tunedly's strategic expansion as CEO.

"I'm honored to join forces with the brilliant Katja Glieson to helm Tunedly's next chapter," said Jackson. "By uniting her artistic genius with my passion for empowering musical talent through innovative channels, we'll elevate Tunedly's impact and offerings to new frontiers."

Australian singer/songwriter, actress, director, and content creator Katja Glieson joins as Chief Creative Officer. With over 1 billion views and a social media following exceeding 10 million, Glieson has cultivated a passionate global fan base through her authentic storytelling across music, comedy, live performances, and more. Her boundless talents and deep audience connections will steer Tunedly's creative vision.

"Tunedly presents an unparalleled opportunity to reimagine how music is created, distributed, and experienced in a setting conducive to unbridled artistic expression," said Glieson. "As Chief Creative Officer, I'll foster a supportive creative space where artists feel empowered to push boundaries through trailblazing energy that brings them closer to fans than ever imagined."

Tunedly's existing co-founders and core team will remain, providing continuity as Jackson and Glieson unveil the company's expanded vision and innovative artist-centric offerings.

With Jackson's experienced leadership and Glieson's creative superpowers, supported by their shared passion for empowering artistic expression, the duo is poised to elevate Tunedly to new heights. Their ability to spark cultural moments will unlock transformative experiences for artists and music lovers alike.

Tunedly is the world's first online platform connecting musicians, producers, and artists to collaborate on professional songwriting and music production remotely. Leveraging a collective of elite session players and music creators, Tunedly delivers premium quality music services and experiences for all creators, spanning indie artists to major label acts.

