TunesKit Launches iPhone Unlocker V3.5, Introducing Jailbreak-Free Activation Lock Removal

By removing the jailbreak requirement, we've effectively lowered the barrier to entry for device recovery. We're giving people back their hardware without forcing them to take unnecessary security risks. Post this

The new feature supports iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15. For users who have forgotten their Apple Account credentials or purchased a second-hand device that remains locked to the previous owner's account, this update offers a practical way to regain access without complex technical steps.

In addition to the new unlocking method, TunesKit has refined the overall user experience. The updated workflow is designed to be more intuitive, helping users complete the process with fewer steps and less confusion, even if they have little or no technical background.

"By removing the jailbreak requirement, we've effectively lowered the barrier to entry for device recovery. We're giving people back their hardware without forcing them to take unnecessary security risks, " said William Garcia, Chief Product Officer at TunesKit.

Key Features of TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.5:

Jailbreak-free Activation Lock removal for supported iPhone models and iOS versions.

Broad compatibility with iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15.

A streamlined, step-by-step interface designed for non-technical users.

Continued support for removing 4-digit and 6-digit passcodes, Touch ID, Face ID, MDM restrictions, and Screen Time passcodes.

Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nrzd_-h4_U

Pricing and Availability

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.5 is available for both Windows and Mac, including Windows 11 and macOS 26. The jailbreak-free Activation Lock removal feature applies to iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15. For iPhone 5, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad, and iPod devices, jailbreaking is still required to bypass Activation Lock.

TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is available through several purchase options, including a one-month subscription for $34.95, a one-year subscription for $49.95, and a one-time purchase for $59.95. Each plan supports use on one PC or Mac and up to five iOS devices. TunesKit also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if unlocking fails, along with lifetime free software updates and technical support.

About TunesKit

TunesKit Studio is a software developer focused on creating easy-to-use iOS utility solutions for users worldwide. Its product lineup includes tools for iOS system recovery, device unlocking, data recovery, and WhatsApp data transfer, and is trusted by millions of users globally.

Social Media

Email: [email protected]

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tuneskit_official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TunesKit

X: https://x.com/TunesKit_Soft

Media Contact

Andres Green, TunesKit Software, 86 23228786, [email protected], https://www.tuneskit.com/en/

Twitter

SOURCE TunesKit Software