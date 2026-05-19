TunesKit Launches iPhone Unlocker V3.5, Introducing Jailbreak-Free Activation Lock Removal

TunesKit has released a major update to its iPhone Unlocker, enabling users to remove iCloud Activation Lock on iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15 without jailbreaking.
HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TunesKit, a professional provider of iOS utility software, today announced a major upgrade to its flagship product, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker. The latest version introduces a jailbreak-free method for removing iCloud Activation Lock, making the unlocking process simpler, safer, and more accessible.
Traditionally, bypassing Activation Lock has involved jailbreaking, a process that may create security concerns and reduce the overall usability of a device. With this upgrade, TunesKit iPhone Unlocker provides a more direct solution that avoids jailbreaking for supported iPhone models and iOS versions.
The new feature supports iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15. For users who have forgotten their Apple Account credentials or purchased a second-hand device that remains locked to the previous owner's account, this update offers a practical way to regain access without complex technical steps.
In addition to the new unlocking method, TunesKit has refined the overall user experience. The updated workflow is designed to be more intuitive, helping users complete the process with fewer steps and less confusion, even if they have little or no technical background.
"By removing the jailbreak requirement, we've effectively lowered the barrier to entry for device recovery. We're giving people back their hardware without forcing them to take unnecessary security risks, " said William Garcia, Chief Product Officer at TunesKit.
Key Features of TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.5:
- Jailbreak-free Activation Lock removal for supported iPhone models and iOS versions.
- Broad compatibility with iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15.
- A streamlined, step-by-step interface designed for non-technical users.
- Continued support for removing 4-digit and 6-digit passcodes, Touch ID, Face ID, MDM restrictions, and Screen Time passcodes.
Video Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nrzd_-h4_U
Pricing and Availability
TunesKit iPhone Unlocker V3.5 is available for both Windows and Mac, including Windows 11 and macOS 26. The jailbreak-free Activation Lock removal feature applies to iPhone 6s through iPhone X running iOS 12 to iOS 16.7.15. For iPhone 5, iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad, and iPod devices, jailbreaking is still required to bypass Activation Lock.
TunesKit iPhone Unlocker is available through several purchase options, including a one-month subscription for $34.95, a one-year subscription for $49.95, and a one-time purchase for $59.95. Each plan supports use on one PC or Mac and up to five iOS devices. TunesKit also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if unlocking fails, along with lifetime free software updates and technical support.
About TunesKit
TunesKit Studio is a software developer focused on creating easy-to-use iOS utility solutions for users worldwide. Its product lineup includes tools for iOS system recovery, device unlocking, data recovery, and WhatsApp data transfer, and is trusted by millions of users globally.
Social Media
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tuneskit_official
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TunesKit
X: https://x.com/TunesKit_Soft
Media Contact
Andres Green, TunesKit Software, 86 23228786, [email protected], https://www.tuneskit.com/en/
SOURCE TunesKit Software
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