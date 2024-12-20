Tungsten Parts Wyoming Notes Preliminary U.S. Determination on Chinese Tungsten Shot Imports

Trade remedy laws exist to ensure that U.S. industries compete under fair conditions. Post this

Tungsten shot is vital for applications requiring exceptional density, durability, and resistance to high temperatures. It is used in sectors such as aerospace, defense, energy, automotive, and precision tooling—industries at the forefront of U.S. innovation, infrastructure, and security. The U.S. government classifies tungsten as a critical mineral, reflecting its importance in maintaining resilient supply chains and advancing strategic initiatives. Ensuring reliable, domestically sourced tungsten products contributes to U.S. technological leadership, reduces reliance on potentially unstable foreign supply lines, and supports ongoing national security priorities.

Fair Competition and Market Integrity

The Department of Commerce's preliminary determination in the CVD investigation suggests that Chinese producers of tungsten shot may have benefited from countervailable subsidies, creating market distortions and hindering U.S. companies' ability to compete on fair terms. In parallel, an ongoing antidumping (AD) investigation will examine whether Chinese tungsten shot has been sold in the United States at prices below fair market value. A preliminary AD determination is expected in approximately 30 days.

If these preliminary findings are confirmed in final determinations, the resulting trade remedies could remain in place for a minimum of five years, subject to periodic reviews. These measures, administered in accordance with U.S. law and World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, are designed to foster a level playing field and encourage transparent, rules-based trade.

"Trade remedy laws exist to ensure that U.S. industries compete under fair conditions," said Dennis Omanoff, CEO of Tungsten Parts Wyoming. "If the final results uphold these preliminary findings, American producers—including U.S.-owned and operated companies like ours—would have greater certainty to invest, innovate, and maintain high standards for safety, environmental stewardship, and quality."

Emphasizing Responsible, Cobalt-Free Production

While tungsten's physical properties make it indispensable for advanced applications, production methods and material composition can vary widely. Tungsten Parts Wyoming is among the companies that have focused on cobalt-free tungsten shot. This approach avoids potential health and environmental concerns associated with cobalt-containing alloys and aligns with evolving U.S. guidelines on workplace safety, environmental responsibility, and ethical sourcing. By removing unfairly traded imports from the equation, domestic producers have stronger incentives to develop and supply tungsten that meets elevated American standards.

Next Steps in the Trade Enforcement Process

Following the preliminary CVD determination, the Department of Commerce will finalize its subsidy and dumping margins, and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC)—an independent, bipartisan agency—will determine whether the domestic industry has been or is likely to be materially injured by these imports. Only if both agencies issue affirmative final determinations will duties become permanent, setting conditions for more balanced competition.

These investigations are consistent with long-standing U.S. trade remedy procedures, which rely on fact-based inquiries, evidence from all parties, and transparent public documentation. Up-to-date information, including forthcoming announcements and final determinations, can be found on the Department of Commerce's Enforcement and Compliance website.

Media Contact

Jeff Brokaw, Tungsten Parts Wyoming, 1 (307) 314-2808, [email protected], https://tungstenparts.com

SOURCE Tungsten Parts Wyoming