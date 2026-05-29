Professional tuners and workshops need clarity before they submit an ECU file. TuningBot was built around public coverage verification, direct ordering and a pay-per-file model that helps users understand what is supported before they place an order. Post this

This model is intended for professional workshops, tuners and calibration specialists that need clearer visibility on service availability, pricing logic and workflow before placing an order. TuningBot's public ECU Service Coverage Matrix helps users verify whether a requested ECU service is listed before moving to the Tune Your File workflow.

"Professional tuners and workshops need clarity before they submit an ECU file," said a TuningBot spokesperson. "TuningBot was built around public coverage verification, direct ordering and a pay-per-file model that helps users understand what is supported before they place an order."

TuningBot recently expanded its public ECU Service Coverage Matrix with 837 new and improved ECU solutions in its May 2026 ECU Services Update. The update reinforces the company's broader focus on transparent support information, clearer pre-order verification and a workflow designed for professional ECU and TCU file-processing users.

The company's Press & Media page collects official TuningBot updates, featured newswire and syndication highlights, and media-reference resources for journalists, partners and automotive industry readers.

About TuningBot

TuningBot is a professional online ECU file-service platform for tuners, workshops and automotive businesses. The platform provides structured ECU file submission, public ECU service coverage information, transparent per-file ordering and technical support through an official support workflow.

All ECU services must be used in accordance with the laws and regulations applicable in each country. Some services may be intended only for off-road, motorsport, export, repair or legally permitted professional use.

Media Contact

TuningBot Media Relations, TuningBot, 44 456543158, [email protected], https://tuningbot.com/

SOURCE TuningBot