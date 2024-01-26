Tunnell Consulting Promotes Bryan Woolsey to Vice President, Program Operations

With ten years of experience at Tunnell Consulting, Woolsey's history of major contributions will support the firm's growth and long-term success
BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tunnell Consulting, an organization dedicated to providing solutions for life sciences companies and government agencies, announced today that Bryan Woolsey has been promoted to Vice President, Program Operations. In his new role, Woolsey will lead Program Management and Delivery, Contracts Management, Pricing, and Proposal Development, and his responsibilities will include ensuring high quality implementation of contract deliverables.
In his ten years at Tunnell, Woolsey has served both as a consultant and employee, and has made significant contributions and played a major role in Tunnell's growth. "In my previous position overseeing Tunnell's Program Management Office, I focused on our management practices and our customer service approach for our current contracts, implementing process improvements where needed," said Woolsey. "Today, as Vice President, Program Operations, my focus is on learning from and listening to our staff, senior leaders, and our customers to determine where and how we can continue to improve to better serve our clients and our employees."
Woolsey's experience includes extensive leadership experience in government health and medical contracting. He has developed multiple products in the medical device industry and has been essential throughout his career in assisting clients in pursuing opportunities with a variety of government agencies, including DoD, DHA, and HHS.
"We are delighted to have Bryan's thought leadership and expertise," said Jerry Robinson, Sr. Vice President of Tunnell Government Services. "Bryan has consistently brought value to Tunnell as well as to our clients, and his decades of direct experience in supporting and transforming government agencies was a big part of our decision to appoint him as our new Vice President, Program Operations. Bryan is uniquely qualified, and his insights and thought leadership in program operations and government will help continue the path of Tunnell to greatness."
About Tunnell Consulting
For over 60 years, Tunnell has provided both expert talent and consulting services to clients including Biopharmas, CDMOs, the US Government, incubators, investors, and NGOs. We have experience across multiple platforms – including large molecule, vaccines, cell and gene therapy and small molecule – and our subject matter expertise focuses on regulatory, quality, GxP, pre-clinical/clinical, supply chain, manufacturing, CMC, and product launch. To learn more, visit us online at http://www.tunnellconsulting.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Haase, Tunnell Consulting, 1 610-337-0820, stephanie.haase@tunnellconsulting.com, https://tunnellconsulting.com/
SOURCE Tunnell Consulting
Share this article