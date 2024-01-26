Tunnell Consulting Promotes Bryan Woolsey to Vice President, Program Operations

Woolsey's experience includes extensive leadership experience in government health and medical contracting. Post this

Woolsey's experience includes extensive leadership experience in government health and medical contracting. He has developed multiple products in the medical device industry and has been essential throughout his career in assisting clients in pursuing opportunities with a variety of government agencies, including DoD, DHA, and HHS.

"We are delighted to have Bryan's thought leadership and expertise," said Jerry Robinson, Sr. Vice President of Tunnell Government Services. "Bryan has consistently brought value to Tunnell as well as to our clients, and his decades of direct experience in supporting and transforming government agencies was a big part of our decision to appoint him as our new Vice President, Program Operations. Bryan is uniquely qualified, and his insights and thought leadership in program operations and government will help continue the path of Tunnell to greatness."

