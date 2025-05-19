TURAH 1961 190SL achieves $223,000 Sale - Exceeding Expectations

An Extraordinary Classic Finds Its New Owner — Exceeding Expectations

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TURAH Global Corporation ( "TURAH" or the "Company") announces the sale of its first Mercedes Benz 190 SL Base Model.

The Sale of a fully restored 1961 Mercedes-Benz W121 190SL for $223,000 at a U.S. auction on Bring A Trailer which represents one of the highest prices ever achieved for 190 SL model in USA. This landmark transaction underscores the exceptional value of TURAH's meticulous frame-off restorations and bespoke craftsmanship.

Originally introduced in 1955, the 190SL roadster combined graceful styling with open-top touring spirit. TURAH's interpretation, presenteda gleaming silver metallic with a custom black leather interior, a complete frame-off restoration. The original 1.9-liter inline-four engine, four-speed manual transmission, and suspension were overhauled with precision-machined components to deliver like-new performance and reliability.

TURAH's uncompromising standards: hand-stitched upholstery, German walnut wood trim, and a discreet premium audio system with Bluetooth were installed to enhance comfort without compromising authenticity. The multi-stage paint process — applied and polished by hand — yields unmatched depth and clarity. Each panel gap, stitch line, and mechanical tune-up was verified against strict quality benchmarks, ensuring the vehicle would stand as both a driver's car and a showpiece.

"The 190SL represents the soul of classic motoring," says Lukas Voelkerer, Founder & CEO of TURAH. "This sale not only highlights the enduring appeal of Mercedes-Benz's design but also confirms the investment potential of a TURAH restoration." Priced at $223,000, this 190SL exemplifies the premium collectors place on heritage, precision engineering, and one-off craftsmanship.

TURAH is an American luxury automotive brand specializing in the handcrafted restoration and enhancement of iconic Mercedes-Benz models and gaining recognition of being one of the most bespoke restoration fabricators similiar to Brabus, Singer, etc.

With its own production facility based in Europe, driven by precision, individuality, and rarity, TURAH crafts living automotive art that transcends generations.

