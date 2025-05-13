Turf Distributors and Ewing Expand Local Turf Fulfillment Partnership Nationwide

"We're excited to make Turf Distributors turf more accessible to our customers through localized inventory and fulfillment support," said Daryl Irsik, Ewing Outdoor Supply's National Hardscapes Manager. "This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together." Post this

"This partnership allows us to rapidly and efficiently expand our regional fulfillment capabilities to contractors and dealers across the country," said Ty Siebert, President of Turf Distributors. "Ewing is a trusted name in the landscape supply industry and brings the kind of dependable service our customers expect."

The collaboration between Turf Distributors and Ewing is designed to remove friction from the turf supply chain, offering customers faster access to the products they use most. With Ewing's infrastructure and service-first approach, Turf Distributors is able to meet growing demand without sacrificing speed or quality.

"We're excited to make Turf Distributors turf more accessible to our customers through localized inventory and fulfillment support," said Daryl Irsik, Ewing Outdoor Supply's National Hardscapes Manager. "This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together."

Additional fulfillment and stocking markets are planned throughout 2025, continuing to strengthen the nationwide network in additional to those already served:

Texas; Pacific Northwest; Phoenix, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Denver and Colorado Springs, CO; the Gulf Coast; the Florida Panhandle; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, OK; Arkansas; Kansas City, MO; and coming soon in the Chicago and Indianapolis markets.

To find a participating location or place an order, visit www.turfdistributors.com or ewingoutdoorsupply.com.

About Turf Distributors

Turf Distributors is the largest independently owned artificial grass brand in the United States, offering a comprehensive range of residential and commercial artificial grass and related products. We serve customers nationwide through our expansive network of company-owned distribution centers and our trusted fulfillment and distribution partners. With a commitment to excellence, a focus on empowering our partners, and an emphasis on product innovation, strategic relationships, and dependable logistics, Turf Distributors ensures fast, local access to high-quality turf solutions. Our approach helps businesses of all sizes grow by making artificial grass more accessible, profitable, and scalable—while maintaining the consistency and service they need to thrive in a competitive market.

Learn more at www.turfdistributors.com.

About Ewing

Now celebrating 100-plus years of serving the green industry and over 250 locations, Ewing Outdoor Supply has worked to provide irrigation and landscape contractors products and services that offer value to green industry professionals. As the largest family-owned national supplier in the green industry, we offer products and education for irrigation and landscape, turf and land management, outdoor living, sports fields, golf and sustainable solutions. Our nationwide network of friendly, knowledgeable staff helps green industry professionals discover products and services for business success. From exceptional Blue Counter customer service to online account services and rewards programs like the ProAdvantage Program, you can lean on Ewing for all your green industry business needs.

Media Contact

Sandra Pearce

Vice President of Marketing

Turf Distributors

[email protected]

(951) 461-5354

www.turfdistributors.com

Media Contact

Sandra Pearce, Turf Distributors, 1 951-461-5354, [email protected], https://www.turfdistributors.com/

SOURCE Turf Distributors