TURF USA Expands Focused Footprint with New Tampa Warehouse

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TURF USA announces the grand opening of its new Tampa warehouse (on Monday, October 27th). Centrally located right next door to the Tampa "IKEA", this new warehouse underscores a renewed commitment to servicing retailers and installers with a dedicated Central Florida hub.
Mendy Schurder, Turf USA's Director stated: "The Tampa warehouse marks a meaningful step in TURF USA's focused strategy to bring professional turf solutions closer to retailers and installers in central Florida, delivering faster turnarounds and more tailored support."
New Tampa Warehouse Details
- Address: 2727-A East Adamo Dr., Tampa, FL 33605
- Phone: 813-725-4144
- Email: [email protected].
- Centrally located right next door to the Tampa "IKEA"
What's New and Focused
A dedicated Tampa facility to better serve retailers and installers with reliable stock, quick turnarounds, and tailored support.
Expanding product lines and service capabilities to meet the needs of professional customers in turf installations and maintenance.
Headquarters in Boca Raton, FL, to support national operations and strategic planning, with an express pickup station in Miami to accelerate logistics for the broader Florida market.
Why Tampa
The new location anchors TURF USA's commitment to providing professional-grade turf products and streamlined service for retailers and installers across the region.
Our Tampa hub enables closer access for customers, improved inventory availability, and faster fulfillment for projects in the Hillsborough and surrounding counties.
Ability to service the greater Tampa, St. Pete, Gainesville, Sarasota, Ft. Meyers, Naples, Orlando/Kissimmee areas with our full line of Premier Artificial Turfs and Installation supplies
Learn More
Visit TURF USA's Tampa location page: turfusa.com/service-areas/wholesale-turf-tampa-fl/
Explore our broader service areas and product lines at turfusa.com
Contact
Tampa Sales: 813-725-414
Email: [email protected]
About TURF USA
Turf USA is a leading one-stop shop wholesaler of high-quality synthetic turf, ivy products, and installation materials. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, TURF USA is known for its exceptional customer service, top-quality products, large in-stock inventory, fast shipping, and professional service tailored to the needs of the landscaping and construction industries.
Media Contact
Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com
Mendy Schurder, Turf USA, [email protected], www.turfusa.com
SOURCE Turf USA
