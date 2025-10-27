TURF USA Expands Focused Footprint with New Tampa Warehouse

TURF USA announces the grand opening of its new Tampa warehouse (on Monday, October 27th). Centrally located right next door to the Tampa "IKEA", this new warehouse location underscores a renewed commitment to servicing retailers and installers with a dedicated Central Florida hub. Mendy Schurder, Turf USA's Director stated: "The Tampa warehouse marks a meaningful step in TURF USA's focused strategy to bring professional turf solutions closer to retailers and installers in central Florida, delivering faster turnarounds and more tailored support."

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TURF USA announces the grand opening of its new Tampa warehouse (on Monday, October 27th). Centrally located right next door to the Tampa "IKEA", this new warehouse underscores a renewed commitment to servicing retailers and installers with a dedicated Central Florida hub.

