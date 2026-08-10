Turf USA Introduces Its "Next Generation of Turf" with Three New Products Designed for Value, Luxury, Pets and Play

"Lush Bimini fills an important need in the market," said Miguel Halabi, Sales Manager at Turf USA Boca Raton. "Customers frequently ask us for a turf that looks premium, performs reliably and still works within a practical project budget. Bimini gives contractors and homeowners that balance. Post this

"Today's customers are looking for more than one standard turf option. They want products designed around their specific spaces, priorities and budgets," said Mendy Schurder, Director of Turf USA. "Our Next Generation of Turf collection brings together three very different products that share the same foundation: dependable quality, realistic appearance and long-term performance. Whether the customer is creating an elegant residential lawn, improving a family play area or building a pet-friendly environment, we now have a product designed specifically for that need."

Lush Bimini: Premium Appearance at an Exceptional Value

Lush Bimini is Turf USA's new entry-level landscape turf, created for customers seeking a more cost-effective option without sacrificing quality or durability. Its color blend and overall appearance reflect the tones and visual characteristics that Turf USA has found most popular in high-end landscape installations.

Lush Bimini is well suited for residential yards, commercial landscapes and other projects where customers want a dependable, attractive lawn at an accessible price point.

"Lush Bimini fills an important need in the market," said Miguel Halabi, Sales Manager at Turf USA Boca Raton. "Customers frequently ask us for a turf that looks premium, performs reliably and still works within a practical project budget. Bimini gives contractors and homeowners that balance. It has the natural color profile people want, backed by the quality and durability they expect from Turf USA."

Lush Natural: Turf USA's Most Luxurious and Lush Lawn

Lush Natural is the company's new high-end luxury turf. Featuring a plush 1.77-inch pile height, the product combines field green, olive and tan fibers to create a full, dimensional and highly natural-looking lawn.

Designed for premium residential landscapes and showcase installations, Lush Natural provides a rich, cushioned appearance for customers who want an especially lush finished result.

"Lush Natural is for the customer who wants the lawn to be a defining feature of the property," Halabi added. "The height, density and combination of field green, olive and tan fibers give it a layered, realistic appearance. It is a premium product that looks substantial and luxurious from the moment it is installed."

Pet N' Play: Soft, Cushioned and Fully Permeable

Pet N' Play was developed for children's play areas, family backyards, pet-friendly properties and dog parks. The product incorporates additional thatch to provide a softer, more cushioned feel underfoot, making it particularly well suited for areas where children and pets spend time.

Pet N' Play also includes Turf USA's advanced fully permeable flow-through backing. The backing allows liquids to drain through the entire turf surface rather than relying only on spaced drainage holes, helping reduce the moisture, bacteria buildup and odors commonly associated with pets on conventional artificial turf systems.

"Pet N' Play responds directly to what families, installers and pet-facility operators tell us they need," said Jael Hernandez of Turf USA Tampa. "They want a surface that feels comfortable for children, performs well in active areas and manages pet-related drainage more effectively. The combination of extra thatch and fully permeable backing makes this an extremely versatile product for playgrounds, backyards, pet areas and dog parks."

Products Designed for the Way Customers Live

Together, the three products represent Turf USA's continued focus on developing artificial turf solutions for a wider range of customers and applications:

Lush Bimini: Premium value, popular landscape coloring and dependable durability

Lush Natural: A 1.77-inch luxury pile with field green, olive and tan fibers

Pet N' Play: Extra-thatch cushioning with fully permeable flow-through backing

"Our goal is not simply to add more products," said Ez Schurder, Chief Operating Officer of Turf USA. "It is to offer clearer, better solutions. These three turfs make it easier for customers to select the right product based on how the space will look, how it will be used and what matters most to them."

Lush Bimini, Lush Natural and Pet N' Play are available through Turf USA's Boca Raton and Tampa locations and its network of customers and installation professionals.

To learn more about Turf USA's Next Generation of Turf, request samples or place an order, visit TurfUSA.com, call (888) 909-5679 or email [email protected]. Turf USA lists its headquarters at 506 NW 77th Street in Boca Raton and its Tampa facility at 2727-A East Adamo Drive.

About Turf USA

Turf USA supplies artificial turf products for residential, commercial, recreational, pet and specialty applications. Through its growing product lineup and Florida locations, the company serves contractors, installers, landscape professionals, retailers and property owners seeking attractive, durable and performance-driven outdoor solutions.

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub, 1 3104181094, [email protected], www.crea8mediahub.com

SOURCE Turf USA