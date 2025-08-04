Turf USA Unveils Expanded Headquarters, Showroom, and High-Capacity Warehouse to Drive Nationwide Growth

"To support the new scale of operations, Turf USA has implemented robust technology and security upgrades throughout our facility," said Mendy Schurder, Director at Turf USA. Post this

Located at 504–506 NW 77th Street, Boca Raton, FL, just steps from Turf USA's previous location, the new headquarters is 4 times larger and purpose-built to handle growing demand. The warehouse expansion allows Turf USA to maintain deeper inventory levels, accelerate delivery timelines, and strengthen fulfillment operations across the country.

In addition to its enhanced distribution capabilities, the newly designed customer showroom and lounge provide a hands-on product experience in a professional, welcoming environment. These new spaces serve as a central destination for industry professionals seeking support, education, and direct collaboration with the Turf USA team.

"This move represents a transformative moment for Turf USA," said EZ Schurder, COO. "We've not only increased our warehouse and distribution capacity, but we've created a true flagship headquarters—where our partners can experience our products, meet our team, and benefit from streamlined logistics built to fuel their success."

Turf USA has also made major investments in technology and security to support its expanded operations.

"To support the new scale of operations, Turf USA has implemented robust technology and security upgrades throughout our facility," said Mendy Schurder, Director at Turf USA. "This includes real-time inventory tracking, cloud-based order and fulfillment systems, cybersecurity enhancements, and secure access control—ensuring speed, transparency, and protection across every step of the supply chain."

Turf USA will continue to operate its Miami Gardens warehouse as a secondary hub to provide added regional coverage and operational flexibility and we are actively developing several additional Florida distribution centers, allowing for faster response times and broader delivery reach.

With a continued focus on customer-first service, Turf USA remains a trusted partner supplying premium synthetic turf, ivy products, and professional installation materials to wholesale buyers nationwide.

For more information, visit turfusa.com or call (561) 900-7155.

Visit our new headquarters at: 504–506 NW 77th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487

About Turf USA

Turf USA is a leading one-stop shop wholesaler of high-quality synthetic turf, ivy products, and installation materials. Headquartered in Palm Beach County, Florida, Turf USA is known for its exceptional customer service, top-quality products, large in-stock inventory, fast shipping, and professional service tailored to the needs of the landscaping and construction industries.

