Turf USA Unveils "Lush SuperFlow"--A Game-Changing Turf with Superior Drainage

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turf USA is proud to announce the launch of Lush SuperFlow, a cutting-edge synthetic turf engineered for superior drainage, durability, and natural aesthetics. This latest innovation underscores TurfUSA's ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance solutions for residential, commercial, and recreational outdoor spaces.
Lush SuperFlow features advanced SuperFlow™ technology, incorporating a fully permeable backing that allows water to drain up to four times faster than traditional turf systems. The result is a cleaner, drier, and more odor-free surface—ideal for pet-friendly yards, sports fields, and everyday landscapes. With a lush 1.3-inch pile height and vibrant natural coloring, Lush SuperFlow offers both exceptional functionality and visual appeal—all at a competitive price point.
"This product launch aligns with Turf USA's broader strategic expansion," said Mendy Schurder, Director of Turf USA. "To meet growing customer demand, we've expanded into a new, larger headquarters and showroom—right next door to our previous facility. The new space allows us to maintain higher inventory levels, offer faster turnaround times, and deliver an elevated customer experience."
"The launch of Lush SuperFlow reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and quality," added EZ Schurder, COO of Turf USA. "At the same time, our recent expansion is a testament to our growth and the trust our customers place in us. We're excited for what's ahead as we continue helping clients build beautiful, high-performing outdoor environments."
To learn more or place an order for Lush SuperFlow, visit www.turfusa.com
https://turfusa.com/product/lush-superflow/ or call (561) 900-7155.
Visit our new headquarters at:
506 NW 77th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487
