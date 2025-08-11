Turf USA Unveils "Lush SuperFlow"--A Game-Changing Turf with Superior Drainage

"The launch of Lush SuperFlow reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and quality," added EZ Schurder, COO of Turf USA. "At the same time, our recent expansion is a testament to our growth and the trust our customers place in us. Post this

"This product launch aligns with Turf USA's broader strategic expansion," said Mendy Schurder, Director of Turf USA. "To meet growing customer demand, we've expanded into a new, larger headquarters and showroom—right next door to our previous facility. The new space allows us to maintain higher inventory levels, offer faster turnaround times, and deliver an elevated customer experience."

"The launch of Lush SuperFlow reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and quality," added EZ Schurder, COO of Turf USA. "At the same time, our recent expansion is a testament to our growth and the trust our customers place in us. We're excited for what's ahead as we continue helping clients build beautiful, high-performing outdoor environments."

To learn more or place an order for Lush SuperFlow, visit www.turfusa.com

https://turfusa.com/product/lush-superflow/ or call (561) 900-7155.

Visit our new headquarters at:

506 NW 77th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487

