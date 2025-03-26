Turf USA Unveils New Outdoor Lighting Product Line - Innovative, Modern, and Stylish Solutions for Outdoor Spaces

Turf USA, a leader in turf products for wholesalers, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new outdoor lighting product line, designed to elevate and enhance any outdoor space. This collection reflects Turf USA's commitment to delivering innovative, modern, durable, and exceptionally high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the outdoor living industry.
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turf USA, a leader in turf products for wholesalers, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new outdoor lighting product line, designed to elevate and enhance any outdoor space. This collection reflects Turf USA's commitment to delivering innovative, modern, durable, and exceptionally high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of the outdoor living industry.
As part of the company's ongoing effort to expand its offerings beyond turf and turf-related products, Turf USA now provides a sophisticated selection of outdoor lighting options, including hardscape, pendent, wall, well, flood, path, deck, underwater, and uplights. The new line features stylish fixtures and advanced technology, designed not only for durability but also for superior aesthetic appeal. Whether for residential, commercial, or recreational use, the new outdoor lighting products are guaranteed to provide a sleek, modern finish that complements a wide range of outdoor environments.
'We've carefully curated this collection to ensure that every product meets the highest standards of innovation and style. This line, along with our industry-leading turf products, allows us to offer an even broader range of solutions to our valued wholesale partners.' said Ez Schurder, Turf USA COO
To make it easier for wholesalers to explore and select the right products, Turf USA has just released a comprehensive 46-page brochure and price list, available for immediate download on the company's website. This detailed resource includes product specifications, pricing, and design inspiration to assist clients in making informed purchasing decisions.
Explore the new lighting collection and access the downloadable brochure at https://turfusa.com/lighting-products/
About Turf USA
Turf USA is a trusted leader in providing high-quality turf and outdoor products for wholesalers. Known for its exceptional customer service, extensive product selection, and commitment to sustainability, Turf USA serves clients across a variety of industries, helping to enhance both commercial and residential spaces. With the launch of the new outdoor lighting product line, Turf USA continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the needs of modern outdoor design.
Contact Information:
Turf USA
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.turfusa.com
Phone: 561-900-7155
For further information, please contact Turf USA or visit the website to download the full brochure.
Media Contact
Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com
SOURCE Cre8MediaHub.com
