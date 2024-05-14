TurfUSA.com Unveils Sleek New Website and Exciting Product Lineup Featuring Luxury Lush 101 and Ultra Soft Lush Empire

We're excited to support turf professionals with our fresh website, wider product range, and referral program. Our goal is to make landscaping dreams come true with top-notch quality and service! - Mendy Schurder, Director of TurfUSA.com Post this

One of the highlights of TurfUSA.com's latest product lineup is the introduction of its new high-end luxurious synthetic Turf "Lush 101" and also the ultra-soft "Lush Empire", both premium quality synthetic turf products. Lush 101 is a premium-grade 2" synthetic turf designed to emulate the natural look and feel of lush, green grass, providing unmatched durability and low-maintenance beauty for residential and commercial landscapes. Lush Empire, on the other hand, offers an elevated level of luxury with its ultra-soft texture and realistic appearance, perfect for high-end residential projects and luxury resorts.

"We are excited to unveil our new website and introduce our latest products, Lush 101 and Lush Empire, to our customers," said EZ Schurder, COO at TurfUSA.com. "With our commitment to innovation and quality, we believe these additions will redefine the standards of turf excellence in the industry."

In addition to the website launch and product debut, TurfUSA.com is proud to announce the launch of its referral program. Qualified referrals will have the opportunity to earn $250 in Amazon gift cards for each successful referral, as a token of appreciation for their support and loyalty.

"We value the trust and loyalty of our customers, and our referral program is our way of expressing gratitude for their continued support," added Mendy Schurder, Director.

For more information about TurfUSA.com's new website, product lineup, and referral program, visit www.turfusa.com or

Instagram @turfusa.com_fl

Media Contact

Hannah Zlatkiss, Cre8MediaHub.com, 1 3104181094, [email protected], Cre8MediaHub.com

SOURCE TurfUSA.com