TurfUSA.com Unveils Sleek New Website and Exciting Product Lineup Featuring Luxury Lush 101 and Ultra Soft Lush Empire

TurfUSA.com unveils its revamped website, introducing its updated line of Artificial Ivy's and vertical garden's and also its new high-end luxurious synthetic Turf "Lush 101" and ultra soft "Lush Empire", both premium quality synthetic turf products. The redesigned site offers enhanced navigation for seamless browsing. Additionally, a referral program rewards qualified referrals with $250 in Amazon gift cards, expressing gratitude to loyal customers for their continued support.
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TurfUSA.com, a leading provider of premium wholesale turf and ivy products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its revamped website design along with the introduction of two groundbreaking products: Lush 101 and Lush Empire. The new website, equipped with enhanced features and user-friendly navigation, aims to provide an unparalleled shopping experience for turf professionals.
The redesigned website offers visitors a seamless browsing experience, with improved graphics, search functionality and intuitive navigation, allowing customers to explore and research TurfUSA.com's extensive range of turf and ivy products effortlessly online. The website showcases the latest additions in turf and ivy technology and our cutting-edge product showcase.
One of the highlights of TurfUSA.com's latest product lineup is the introduction of its new high-end luxurious synthetic Turf "Lush 101" and also the ultra-soft "Lush Empire", both premium quality synthetic turf products. Lush 101 is a premium-grade 2" synthetic turf designed to emulate the natural look and feel of lush, green grass, providing unmatched durability and low-maintenance beauty for residential and commercial landscapes. Lush Empire, on the other hand, offers an elevated level of luxury with its ultra-soft texture and realistic appearance, perfect for high-end residential projects and luxury resorts.
"We are excited to unveil our new website and introduce our latest products, Lush 101 and Lush Empire, to our customers," said EZ Schurder, COO at TurfUSA.com. "With our commitment to innovation and quality, we believe these additions will redefine the standards of turf excellence in the industry."
In addition to the website launch and product debut, TurfUSA.com is proud to announce the launch of its referral program. Qualified referrals will have the opportunity to earn $250 in Amazon gift cards for each successful referral, as a token of appreciation for their support and loyalty.
"We value the trust and loyalty of our customers, and our referral program is our way of expressing gratitude for their continued support," added Mendy Schurder, Director.
For more information about TurfUSA.com's new website, product lineup, and referral program, visit www.turfusa.com
Instagram @turfusa.com_fl
