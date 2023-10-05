Turkey Commissions 1st Nuclear Power Station - Built with Penetron Technology

Demanding and complex projects like Akkuyu confirm the value and effectiveness of our crystalline technology. Tweet this

"Once Akkuyu is running at full capacity, the plant's total output is expected to generate around 10% of Turkey's electricity," explains Haluk Taylan, Director, Penekim, the official Penetron distributor for Turkey.

The Penetron System, including PENETRON and PENECRETE MORTAR, was topically applied on the reinforced concrete structures of the plant's foundations, wastewater pumping stations, water-cooling station, and shore pumping station to protect the below-grade and exposed structures from high groundwater levels and the plant's cooling water.

"The Penetron System, a proven waterproofing system, was specified to provide absolute protection for all reinforced concrete structures exposed to the Akkuyu site's groundwater and high radiation levels," adds Haluk Taylan. "In addition to permanent resistance to water ingress and chemical penetration into the concrete, an additional benefit is a significant reduction in gamma radiation in case of an accident."

Topically applied to prepared concrete surfaces, PENETRON and PENECRETE MORTAR quickly become an integral part of the concrete and last for the life of the concrete. They also provide self-healing capabilities to permanently seal any hairline cracks that form in the concrete.

"The plant constructors are very pleased with the ease of use and effectiveness of the Penetron System in Turkey's showcase energy project," says Haluk Taylan. "Demanding and complex projects like Akkuyu confirm the value and effectiveness of our crystalline technology."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group