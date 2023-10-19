Turks & Caicos 3Q Market Report 2023 by Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

The Third Quarter Trends Sharply Upwards. The 3rd Quarter (usually TCI's slowest quarter) outperformed expectations and further indicates that Turks & Caicos Islands is increasingly a year-round market and less of a seasonal market insofar as real estate activity is concerned.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos Islands, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While most market followers focus on Closed transactions when evaluating real estate markets; brokers, consultants, and developers take an even closer look at Conditional and Pending transactions. Conditional transactions are Accepted Offers not yet Under Contract (Pendings) and both are really a harbinger of things to come.

The 3rd Quarter (usually our slowest quarter) outperformed expectations and further indicates that Turks & Caicos Islands is increasingly a year-round market and less of a seasonal market insofar as real estate activity is concerned. Led by Single Family performance, Conditional dollar volume is up a whopping 443.65% Q3 2023 over Q3 2022 ($124,223,600) vs. ($22,850,000). Pending transactions are up 8.13% ($136,524,800 vs. $126,257,357). This sharp rise is a real eye-opener during our typically slowest quarter, so let's examine why: Many of these Conditional transactions are on the strength of our New Development projects led by Arc, South Bank, The Strand, The Loren, with The Point by Grace Bay Resorts and St. Regis soon to be substantially adding to the mix when their listings officially come to market. So, we should continue to see substantial rises in our Conditional Sales as our big projects pre-sell and start construction in 2024, with the Hyatt Andaz just breaking ground. This leads to our biggest differentiator in times of scarcity of (existing) inventory, and that is our awesome New Development pipeline, which promulgates our sustainable growth and satisfies a market hungry for luxury properties in TCI.

Regarding Closed transactions across all segments of the TCI market, our Q3, year-to-date numbers are up 10% over 2022 ($526,828,182 vs. $475,699,009), with Average prices up 49.76% ($1,572,621 vs. $1,050,009) and up 130% in the Single–Family segment ($3,492,489 vs. $1,492,127)! This is another "wow" moment and can be best explained next time you take a ride over to South Bank, The Strand, Peninsula Estate, Beach Enclave North Shore Phase 2 and others and see so many gorgeous new villas either just completed or nearing completion which have contributed to the closed numbers. With strong demand and very scarce existing condo inventory, the Condominium segment of the market continues to struggle (sales volume down 43.62% Y.T.D.), as there is very little re-sale activity and owners are holding on with a tight grip. When we do see quality condominium re-sales come up, they sell quite quickly and often at record numbers. Two recent Shore Club sales are illustrative, as they each sold for over 25% higher than prior markers. However, as discussed above, these numbers should normalize as our new projects reach critical mass and start the construction and completion cycles.

As we continue to shepherd our new projects and succeed in all aspects of the market, we look forward to welcoming you back as we approach the holidays, and introducing you to the Future of Real Estate in November.

Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty (TCSIR) is the premier luxury real estate brokerage firm in Turks & Caicos. Boasting a profound track record and significant foothold in all market segments, particularly new development and trophy properties, TCSIR is the go-to resource for developers, investors, home-buyers and sellers in this highly sought-after destination.

