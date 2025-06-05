Turn Automotive Unveils TurnVision™ --AI-Powered Vehicle Appraisal Tool Revolutionizing Condition Report Accuracy, While Increasing Trust and Transparency

TurnVision™ isn't just a feature, it's the future of vehicle appraisal. With innovation at its core, Turn Automotive continues to redefine what's possible in digital wholesale. Post this

"This is a game changer," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "We're truly honored to partner with Turn Automotive to enhance their already user-friendly platform. Their team understands the nuances of the automotive space and is relentlessly focused on solving real-world problems for both dealers and consumers."

The integration of TurnVision™ elevates Turn Automotive's commitment to simplifying and modernizing the wholesale vehicle experience. With Turn's technology, dealers receive data-informed offers on vehicles, while gaining the ability to enhance their trade and acquisition processes by reaching directly into the consumer's driveway.

The partnership promises a host of benefits:

•Enhanced sourcing accuracy and profitability—now with the power to buy or trade from any consumer driveway, extending your reach far beyond the usual radius and backed by a guaranteed offer for vehicles that do not fit your stocking plan.

• Increased condition report transparency with visual AI damage detection

• Seamless consumer and dealer interaction with embedded tools

