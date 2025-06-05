Turn Automotive Unveils TurnVision™ --AI-Powered Vehicle Appraisal Tool Revolutionizing Condition Report Accuracy, While Increasing Trust and Transparency

Turn Automotive has launched TurnVision™, a new AI-powered feature in its mobile app that detects vehicle damage with high precision, revolutionizing the vehicle appraisal process for both dealers and consumers. Developed in partnership with AI inspection leader Click-Ins, TurnVision™ scans uploaded car images for exterior imperfections and overlays damage indicators in real time, enabling faster, more accurate appraisals and confident offers. This innovation enhances transparency and efficiency, allowing dealers to make informed sourcing and trading decisions directly from consumers' driveways while streamlining the overall wholesale vehicle transaction experience.
KINNELON, N.J., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turn Automotive, the trailblazing digital wholesale marketplace transforming how dealers and consumers connect, has announced the launch of TurnVision™, a breakthrough feature within its mobile app that uses cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence to detect vehicle damage with pinpoint accuracy. This new technology marks a significant leap forward for automotive appraisals, giving dealers and consumers alike a smarter, more transparent way to transact.
Developed in collaboration with Click-Ins, a leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology, TurnVision™ leverages Click-Ins patented platform to bring next-generation intelligence into the appraisal process. When users upload vehicle images through Turn Automotive's app, TurnVision™ automatically scans for exterior imperfections using advanced AI and overlays damage polygons directly on the photos. This enables sellers to appraise faster, more accurately and to see the AI results in real time while enabling buyers to make informed offers with confidence— all from the palm of their hand.
"This is a game changer," said Josh Parsons, CEO of Click-Ins. "We're truly honored to partner with Turn Automotive to enhance their already user-friendly platform. Their team understands the nuances of the automotive space and is relentlessly focused on solving real-world problems for both dealers and consumers."
The integration of TurnVision™ elevates Turn Automotive's commitment to simplifying and modernizing the wholesale vehicle experience. With Turn's technology, dealers receive data-informed offers on vehicles, while gaining the ability to enhance their trade and acquisition processes by reaching directly into the consumer's driveway.
The partnership promises a host of benefits:
•Enhanced sourcing accuracy and profitability—now with the power to buy or trade from any consumer driveway, extending your reach far beyond the usual radius and backed by a guaranteed offer for vehicles that do not fit your stocking plan.
• Increased condition report transparency with visual AI damage detection
• Seamless consumer and dealer interaction with embedded tools
