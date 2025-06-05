Turn Your Passion for Helping Others Into a Profitable Business With TruBlue Home Service Ally Franchise

With fewer restrictions on pricing, licensing and operations, our business model is more straightforward and scalable. Post this

A Business With Purpose

At its core, TruBlue is designed to support one of the most underserved populations in the United States: older adults who want to age in place. As the only national franchise focused on non-medical home maintenance services for seniors, TruBlue fills a crucial gap between traditional home care and home improvement.

"Every day, more seniors want to stay in their homes — but many can't do so safely without regular maintenance and safety upgrades," said Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue. "That's where we come in. Our services prevent falls, reduce caregiver risk and support independent living — all while giving our franchisees a predictable, scalable business to grow."

One of the brand's most innovative offerings is its Maintenance Plan, a recurring service model that provides clients with routine home maintenance on a subscription basis. This generates consistent revenue for franchisees while ensuring clients' homes stay safe and functional throughout the year.

The Ideal Franchise for Service-Minded Entrepreneurs

Whether you come from a background in health care, trades or corporate America, TruBlue's simple operations and strong support system make it an accessible franchise for first-time owners and seasoned business leaders alike.

For Rik Law, a 26-year-old franchisee in West Chester, Pennsylvania, TruBlue offered a way to combine his respect for skilled trades with his passion for helping others.

"My experience has always revolved around the senior community," said Law. "I volunteered over 400 hours at the Paoli Hospital, and you hear a lot of amazing life stories and experiences. That really factored in when I chose a TruBlue franchise. I wanted the ability to help provide a service to the community and take care of people. It felt like a perfect fit since I already had such a connection with seniors in the area."

That ability to truly help people is why Law ultimately decided to start his TruBlue business.

"It's something I can wake up and feel proud of," he said. "You wake up with a smile on your face knowing you're helping people every day. Some other franchises felt too simple or were all about pushing sales. But in this industry, you know you'll get the jobs as long as you go above and beyond and provide that customer service. You're preventing people from falling or being forced to leave their homes. Honestly, it was an easy decision."

A Simple Model in a High-Demand Market

Unlike traditional senior care businesses, TruBlue operates during standard business hours and avoids the regulatory challenges that come with medical services. This makes the franchise far more manageable — and profitable — for entrepreneurs looking for a balanced lifestyle and strong ROI.

"We're not part of the medical or personal care sector, which means we face fewer regulations," Fitzgerald said. "With fewer restrictions on pricing, licensing and operations, our business model is more straightforward and scalable."

The mobile-first model also reduces startup costs. Without the need for a physical location, franchisees can launch their businesses quickly and affordably. TruBlue even offers an innovative Winners Circle Program that reimburses the franchise fee over time as owners hit key revenue milestones — further lowering the barrier to entry.

Building for the Future

The demand for TruBlue's services continues to grow as awareness around aging in place expands. Franchisees are not only building strong, local businesses — they're becoming essential allies to families, caregivers and communities navigating the challenges of senior care.

With strong brand support, flexible operations and a high-growth industry, TruBlue is helping entrepreneurs turn their compassion into a business — and their business into a lasting legacy.

