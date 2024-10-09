Turn.am Launches as Armenia's Premier Platform for Service Providers and Seekers

Connecting users to the best services across Armenia with convenience and simplicity
YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turn.am, Armenia's premier online platform for service providers and seekers, proudly marks eight months of successful operation with over 1,200 registered services. Founded by CEO Rafayel, Turn.am has rapidly become the go-to destination for connecting users to the best services across the country. Building on this proven success, the company announces plans to launch the platform in the United States under a new name in early 2025.
"At Turn.am, we've demonstrated that our concept works efficiently and effectively," said Rafayel, CEO and Founder of Turn.am. "Our rapid growth in Armenia shows the demand for a user-friendly, reliable service platform. We're excited to bring this model to the U.S. market and connect even more people with the services they need."
What Turn.am Offers:
- For Service Providers: An opportunity to find new customers and expand collaboration networks. The platform ensures an additional online presence, which is crucial in today's digital landscape.
- For Service Seekers: A convenient way to find the most suitable, nearby, and trustworthy services anytime, anywhere.
Why Use Turn.am?
- Verified Information: All registered organizations and their services are verified by our administration. Only reliable information is published.
- User Ratings and Reviews: Users can rate organizations and services, view other customers' feedback, and compare options to make informed decisions.
- Completely Free: The platform is free for both service providers and seekers. There are no registration fees or commissions.
Key Milestones:
- 8 Months of Operation: Demonstrating consistent growth and user engagement.
- Over 1,200 Services Registered: A wide range of services available to meet diverse needs.
- Planned U.S. Launch in Early 2025: Preparing to introduce the efficient Turn.am model to the U.S. market under a new name.
"Our planned expansion into the U.S. in early 2025 is a significant step for Turn.am," added Rafayel. "We are confident that our platform's simplicity, reliability, and efficiency will resonate with users internationally."
About Turn.am
Turn.am was created for everyone searching for or offering services in Armenia. By emphasizing user-friendly convenience, clear classification of services, and reliable information, Turn.am simplifies the process of finding and offering services. With a proven concept and a successful track record, Turn.am is poised to bring its efficient platform to the global stage.
For more information, visit turn.am or contact [email protected].
