Turn.am Launches as Armenia's Premier Platform for Service Providers and Seekers

Connecting users to the best services across Armenia with convenience and simplicity

YEREVAN, Armenia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turn.am, Armenia's premier online platform for service providers and seekers, proudly marks eight months of successful operation with over 1,200 registered services. Founded by CEO Rafayel, Turn.am has rapidly become the go-to destination for connecting users to the best services across the country. Building on this proven success, the company announces plans to launch the platform in the United States under a new name in early 2025.