Turnaround & Restructuring Expert Brian Gleason Voted President-Elect of the Turnaround Management Association

Commenting on the tremendous honor to be called upon to lead this important professional organization, Brian acknowledges, "I am deeply honored to serve as TMA Global President-elect. I look forward to championing the TMA, the most diverse group of professionals in the turnaround, restructuring, and corporate health space, and supporting the tremendous contributions from boards, committees, sections, headquarters staff, and members."

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Brian's colleague David Stapleton, a nationally recognized federal receiver and restructuring expert, shares, "On behalf of the entire Stapleton Group, a part of J.S. Held team, we look forward to supporting Brian and the continued growth of the TMA."

J.S. Held President and Chief Operating Officer Lee Spirer observes, "Brian joins a long list of J.S. Held experts who have been tapped to lead important global organizations." Spirer adds, "We are thrilled but not surprised that Brian was selected for this important leadership position at the TMA."

Drawing upon decades of experience in the turnaround space, J.S. Held experts apply an operationally focused approach to help companies in transition identify practical strategies to improve profitability and liquidity for immediate relief, while concurrently developing and executing a comprehensive turnaround plan for long-term, sustainable growth. Brian Gleason's clients benefit from the diversity of his work providing turnaround management and restructuring across various sectors, including interim management roles like Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO), Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Brian is recognized for identifying creative solutions for restructuring corporate operations and capital structures, particularly emphasizing growth after the turnaround. He is adept at finding areas of consensus in complex multi-party negotiations and bringing creative cohesion to disparate management teams.

