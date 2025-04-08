Turnberry and Juneau Construction Company Top Out ONE Park Tower by Turnberry at SoLé Mia in North Miami

We are not only building a residential tower, but we are also building future memories and experiences for the families and residents of this community. We are deeply honored to contribute to the growth of the SoLé Mia community and create a place that residents will proudly call home. Post this

The topping-out ceremony brought together project partners, architects, and stakeholders to celebrate this significant achievement and recognize one another's integral contributions. The event featured the raising of the American flag and the placement of a symbolic palm tree, a construction tradition symbolizing prosperity and strength.

"Seeing ONE Park Tower reach this stage is a testament to the dedication, craftsmanship and teamwork of our incredible team and partners," said Russ Beck, vice president of South Florida operations at Juneau Construction Company. "We are not only building a residential tower, but we are also building future memories and experiences for the families and residents of this community. We are deeply honored to contribute to the growth of the SoLé Mia community and create a place that residents will proudly call home."

ONE Park Tower is part of the larger SoLé Mia master plan, a transformative development redefining luxury living in North Miami. Future residents will enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows, oversized wrap-around balconies and high-end Italkraft vanities. The community will also offer access to a seven-acre lagoon, private beaches, cabanas and One Beach Club, offering kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling and water mats adjacent to a 1000-acre nature reserve at Oleta River State Park.

"ONE Park Tower by Turnberry offers an unmatched connection to nature, wellness and waterfront recreation, bringing a world-class residential experience to this vibrant, lifestyle-driven community," said Aaron Sinnes, executive vice president of construction and development at Turnberry. "Thanks to the expertise of everyone involved in this project, we have reached this milestone and are moving one step closer to welcoming our first residents."

With luxury residences starting at $900,000, ONE Park Tower offers an unparalleled blend of modern design, resort-style amenities and access to nature, making it one of the most sought-after residential opportunities in North Miami.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company is a top-ranked, woman-owned construction management firm specializing in multifamily, commercial, higher education, student housing, and hospitality projects. With a commitment to transforming local communities, Juneau leverages sustainable building practices and innovative construction methodologies to deliver award-winning projects. Operating out of Atlanta, Miami, and Tampa, Juneau provides best-in-class experiences for its clients, ensuring every project enhances the community its impacting.

About Turnberry

Turnberry is a leading developer, owner and operator of luxury destinations, from hotels and restaurants to residential, retail and mixed-use projects. It has developed more than $10 billion in commercial and residential assets, including approximately 20 million square feet of retail space, more than 7,000 apartments and condominium units, 1.5 million square feet of class "A" office space and more than 3,000 hotel and resort rooms. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jackie Soffer, Turnberry owns and operates Aventura Mall, Town Center Aventura, Destin Commons, JW Marriott Nashville, and The Seagate in Delray Beach, Florida. The portfolio also includes an array of select service hotels including Residence Inn by Marriott Aventura Mall and Courtyard by Marriott Aventura. Turnberry is currently developing the 800-key Grand Hyatt Miami Beach connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center with Terra Group. It also recently announced it would develop the St. Regis Hotel and the St. Regis Residences in Nashville, Tennessee. In partnership with LeFrak, Turnberry is developing SoLé Mia in North Miami, the 184-acre project that includes plans for 5,000+ units and 1 million square feet of retail and commercial space. Currently at SoLé Mia, Turnberry has broken ground on ONE Park Tower, a 33-story tower with 292 bespoke residences. From more information visit: http://www.Turnberry.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey Restrepo, Juneau Construction Company, 404-933-1415, [email protected], https://juneaucc.com/

C&R PR, 818-257-3529, [email protected]

SOURCE Juneau Construction Company