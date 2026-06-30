Turning Conversations into Secure Payments: Key IVR Launches Click-to-Pay for Zoom

As businesses move customer transactions into digital channels, both parties expect payments to be smooth without compromising security or compliance. And as a technology-led payment company, we address this challenge by integrating one of our key solutions, Click-to-Pay into the Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Centre environment.

DONCASTER, England, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As businesses move customer transactions into digital channels, both parties expect payments to be smooth without compromising security or compliance. And as a technology-led payment company, we address this challenge by integrating one of our key solutions, Click-to-Pay into the Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Centre environment.

Available via Zoom Marketplace, the solution allows contact centre agents to take payments over the phone or webchat within Zoom, without seeing, hearing or handling sensitive information. For the customer it can be as quick and easy as one click to make the payment.

Secure Payments where Conversations Happen

The rise in digital communications has been accompanied by an increase in data breaches, fraud and compliance risk. High-profile attacks and tougher regulatory requirements mean companies cannot overlook payment security (Source: Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021).

Embedding payment technology into Zoom helps mitigate these risks during customer interactions. Clients make card, digital wallet or open banking powered payments through a secure link (web chat, email, SMS and social media) sent by the agent. This approach protects both financial data and company reputation.

David Gill, Head of Global Channels at Key IVR said, "The launch of Key IVR's digital payment channels inside the Zoom eco-system opens the world of secure payments for Zoom customers, with PCI-DSS compliance built in. These merchants will then be able to explore a multitude of payment methods, which then provide their customers with choice and simplicity. Merchants and Zoom Partners can contact us at [email protected] and we will be happy to provide them with our 18 years of market leading experience."

Designed for Compliance and Built for Security

Key IVR's expertise in secure payments, voice technology and regulatory compliance ensures the Click-to-Pay is engineered to uphold strict security standards while reducing strain on internal teams. Payments are PCI-DSS v4.0.1 Level 1 compliant, the global payment card industry security standard.

Some of the benefits include:

Reduced chargebacks and fraud risk – with 3DS2 verified transactions, where available and if required by the organisation

risk – with 3DS2 verified transactions, where available and if required by the organisation Lower compliance scope and operational overhead

Consistent payment experiences 24x7 across voice and digital channels

Improved customer satisfaction driven by simplicity and payment choice

A Better Experience for Agents and Customers Alike

Integrated into Zoom workflows, the Click-to-Pay app is intuitive for agents and customers. Payments are completed in real time (during a call or contact centre interaction), removing the need for call transfers, drop-offs and follow-up emails.

Key IVR supports a range of payment methods, including debit and credit cards, digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, and bank-to-bank payments via Open Banking. This allows organisations to meet customer preferences while maintaining a consistent and secure experience. The simplicity of this solution is valuable to Zoom customers seeking to advance their payment journeys without adding complexity.

Strengthening the Zoom Ecosystem

The launch of Click-to-Pay on Zoom Marketplace reflects a wider collaboration between Key IVR and Zoom, focused on supporting organisations to deliver secure customer payments at scale.

About Key IVR

Key IVR is a privately owned business offering compliance and automated payment services across the world. We are a customer-service focused organisation and take care to manage and meet our client's expectations.

Media Contact

Abbie Lawson, Key IVR, 44 01302 513000, [email protected], https://www.keyivr.com/

SOURCE Key IVR