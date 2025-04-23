Turning Discovery into Deployment: PredxBio and A/Prof Arutha Kulasinghe from The University of Queensland Introduce Predictive Test Framework for Spatial Biomarkers

"By combining high-plex spatial biology with advanced AI and biological grounding, we are able to preserve clinical signal while reducing panel complexity, opening the door for real-world adoption." Post this

"Collaborating with PredxBio allows us to leverage their advanced SpaceIQ™ platform, which has the remarkable ability to integrate multiomic spatial data and uncover insights into network biology previously unattainable," said Associate Professor Arutha Kulasinghe who leads the Clinical-oMx Lab at the Frazer Institute, University of Queensland and is the Founding Scientific Director of the Queensland Spatial Biology Centre (QSBC). "This work closes the loop from discovery to deployment," continued A/Prof Arutha Kulasinghe. "By combining high-plex spatial biology with advanced AI and biological grounding, we are able to preserve clinical signal while reducing panel complexity, opening the door for real-world adoption."

The analytical pipeline incorporates antibody validation, spectral unmixing, autofluorescence correction, explainable AI-driven cell phenotyping, and spatial modeling. It is compatible with a wide range of spatial imaging and multiplex platforms including mIF systems, sequential staining technologies, imaging mass cytometry, and spatial transcriptomics platforms. This flexibility enables seamless integration across discovery and translational workflows.

"By integrating explainable AI with spatial statistics and biological priors, SpaceIQ™ is uniquely positioned to identify biomarkers that are not only predictive, but mechanistically insightful," said Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief of AI at PredxBio. "This combination allows us to move beyond correlation and toward a deeper understanding of immune dynamics, enabling biomarker models that are both scientifically grounded and practical for clinical deployment."

PredxBio will present this work at its AACR Spotlight Theater Symposium, Harnessing Spatial Multiomic Biomarkers: Ushering in a New Era of Precision Oncology, on Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 3:30–4:30 PM CT at Spotlight Theater D in McCormick Place, Chicago.

During this live session, PredxBio's team and collaborators – including Chakra Chennubhotla and Arutha Kulasinghe – will demonstrate how SpaceIQ™ uses explainable AI to identify spatial biomarkers and illuminate mechanisms of tumor evolution and drug resistance. The presentation will feature case studies where SpaceIQ™ pinpointed critical cellular interactions and metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. An expert panel discussion will follow, engaging oncology researchers in a Q&A about leveraging spatial multiomic biomarkers to advance precision oncology.

"This work represents a meaningful advancement in the clinical application of spatial biomarkers," said B. Dusty Majumdar, PhD, CEO of PredxBio. "Our mission from the beginning has been to unlock cancer biology through explainable, AI-driven spatial biomarkers. By integrating spatial analytics with deep biological insight, we're enabling our Pharma partners and academic collaborators to reveal mechanisms of action, identify novel drug targets, and confidently predict Phase III trial outcomes. This same framework paves the way for in silico clinical trials—offering the potential to dramatically accelerate and de-risk drug development."

About QSBC

The QSBC is a purpose-built spatial biology research hub that is reshaping our understanding of cancer and chronic diseases by using cutting-edge spatial biology approaches. Our team of exceptional researchers, led by Professor John Fraser and A/Prof Arutha Kulasinghe, is dedicated to unlocking the secrets of individual cell interactions, leading to highly personalized treatments for some of Australia's deadliest diseases, including cancer, heart disease and lung disease. https://www.wesleyresearch.org.au/queensland-spatial-biology-centre/

About PredxBio

PredxBio is a TechBio company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, powering next-generation cancer therapeutics with its AI-driven spatial biomarkers. PredxBio's proprietary approaches delve into the mechanism of action of drugs and predict patient outcomes with over 90% accuracy. By transforming multiplexed biopsy images and multi-modal spatial data into actionable insights – and revealing the network biology of cancer – PredxBio is setting new standards for biomarker discovery and clinical research. In partnership with leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions, PredxBio is accelerating drug discovery and advancing personalized medicine to impact cancer patients globally. For more information, visit www.predxbio.com.

