Turning Grief into Action: WomenHeart and Stanton & Bowery Hospitality Honor Iga Obrycka Through Heart Health Awareness

"Together, we are committed to continuing Iga's legacy by turning our grief into purpose—educating, advocating, and ensuring more women are seen, heard, and supported when it comes to heart health." — Brianna Branson, Barstool Nashville Post this

Throughout February, Stanton & Bowery venues across the country, including locations in New York, Philadelphia, Tampa, Palm Beach, Nashville, and Scottsdale, will support WomenHeart's mission through awareness campaigns and fundraising initiatives.

"During this Heart Month, as WomenHeart raises awareness about heart disease in women, we are grateful to join Stanton and Bowery Hospitality in honoring Iga Obrycka," said Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart. "This collaboration demonstrates how businesses can make a meaningful impact in the fight against women's heart disease while honoring the memory of someone they loved." "This partnership between WomenHeart and Stanton and Bowery Hospitality means more to us than words can fully express. Iga Obrycka was not only our Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager—she was our mentor and our friend. She led with her heart in everything that she did and pushed everyone around her to be better. Honoring her through WomenHeart is deeply personal to our Barstool Nashville family and the entire Stanton and Bowery Hospitality family. Together, we are committed to continuing Iga's legacy by turning our grief into purpose—educating, advocating, and ensuring more women are seen, heard, and supported when it comes to heart health." — Brianna Branson, General Manager, Barstool Nashville

Iga Obrycka was known for her talent, creativity, and tireless dedication to the Stanton & Bowery family. Her leadership and spirit left an indelible mark on everyone who worked with her. This collaboration serves as a tribute to her legacy and a commitment to ensuring other women receive the education and support they need to protect their heart health.

About WomenHeart

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the first and only national patient-centered nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to supporting women living with or at risk for heart disease. Founded in 1999 by heart disease survivors, WomenHeart's mission is to improve the lives of women with heart disease and fight for equity in heart health through education, peer support, advocacy, and tools to help women understand and manage their cardiovascular health. WomenHeart trains women as leaders and educators to support others and drive change in care, awareness, and policy. For more information, visit www.womenheart.org.

About Stanton & Bowery Hospitality

Stanton & Bowery Hospitality is a nationwide hospitality group specializing in bars and social venues, with locations in New York, Philadelphia, Tampa, Palm Beach, Nashville, and Scottsdale. For more information, visit www.stantonandbowery.com.

Media Contact

Tashana Thompson, WomenHeart, 1 4047177451, [email protected], womenheart.org

Angela Gomez, WomenHeart, 1 202-464-8736, [email protected], womenheart.org

Twitter

SOURCE WomenHeart