Turning Point Global Solutions announces key leadership team updates

After 21 years of successful growth, Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces key leadership changes that will allow the company to reach new milestones, foster opportunities for growth, and better support our clients.

Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Kamran Kamrani

As Vice President of Engineering, Kamran has been a critical member of TurningPoint's capture and business development team, focusing on strategic government business and technology solutions. He has consistently demonstrated strong business acumen and technical solutions skills, and was instrumental in securing important engagements at CMS, NIH, and AHRQ. As CIO, Kamran will play a pivotal role in driving the success of the company's federal and state health IT practice. With a focus on strategic leadership, client relations, and innovation, Kamran will continue placing technology at the forefront of our clients' endeavors and spearhead the development and execution of health IT strategies and solutions that closely align with our company objectives and client goals.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Navid Nekoui

Navid has been an integral part of our leadership team as Senior Vice President for Federal Telecom. He has successfully grown the federal telecom practice area and consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering dedication to delivery excellence. As COO, Navid will have primary responsibility for accelerating operational practices across our federal and state portfolio. This leadership includes driving strategic planning and implementation to transform the business, in collaboration with corporate leadership. Navid is a proven executive and is passionate about driving transformative change to deliver exceptional outcomes with high customer satisfaction.

Senior Vice President (SVP), Capture and Proposal Management - Lisa Poulter

Lisa is a key leader driving TurningPoint's, growth, capture, and proposal activities. She focuses on responding to our federal and state customers' needs with effective business solutions. As SVP, Lisa will further mature the company's capture and proposal processes, transforming how the company pursues large captures and developing innovative capture, proposal, and pricing strategies across all government business practice areas. She will work with our business development team to refine the sales pipeline and identify, develop, and successfully capture new opportunities throughout the opportunity lifecycle. Lisa will work with the executive team to effectively execute the company's strategic plan for business growth across federal and state markets.

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint is a software engineering services company serving commercial clients, federal government agencies, and state and local customers. TurningPoint's integrated management systems support development, integration, deployment, maintenance, and support of IT applications. TurningPoint has been independently appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. In addition, TurningPoint is independently certified in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013. For more information, visit TurningPoint Company Website.

