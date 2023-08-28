TurningPoint continues its successful track record of service providing support for the Centers For the Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Call Center:Connect (C3) Help Desk.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announces its continued support for CMS' Call Center: Connect (C3) help desk services contract as a significant subcontractor to Illumen-FWG, JV, LLC (Illumen). TurningPoint will continue to provide vital networking and operational support to ensure the Medicare and Marketplace contact centers systems remain accessible and effective.

The C3 Help Desk is responsible for overseeing and managing the resolution of contact center representative requests for both the Medicare and Marketplace contact centers. These requests include, but are not limited to, troubleshooting support, technical support, issue triage, and escalation of issues. The C3 Help Desk is the central, integrated, help desk supporting the suite of systems that support the call centers. The C3 Help Desk is also responsible for managing the entire lifecycle of help desk requests.

David Hughes, TurningPoint's managing partner, says the C3 contract remains a core component of the company's portfolio of services

"As an integrated member of the Illumen team, we are proud that TurningPoint brings highly skilled personnel who have been providing C3 services since 2007," he said. "We bring unparalleled understanding of the C3 Help Desk environment to the Illumen team, as well as the necessary telecommunications and project expertise we have developed over these many years."

Illumen's C3 Help Desk contract is a 60-month task order under the GSA STARS III contract vehicle with a total value of $10.9M if all options are exercised.