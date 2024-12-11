Turning Point Global Solutions' NETWORK INVENTORY AND OPTIMIZATION SOLUTION (NIOS®) product achieves FedRAMP "IN PROCESS" status

"The FedRAMP authorization process independently validates that NiOS meets all of the stringent security requirements prescribed by the federal government for cloud-based systems." Post this

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) was established in 2011 to provide a standardized approach to security authorizations for cloud service offerings.

Bangalore Shivacharan, TurningPoint's CEO, said, "The FedRAMP authorization process independently validates that TurningPoint meets all of the stringent security requirements prescribed by the federal government for cloud-based systems. Thanks to the hard work of our engineering team and their close collaboration with GSA and the FedRAMP PMO, this achievement will allow TurningPoint to leverage the authorization across federal government agencies without having to go through a separate certification and accreditation process for every agency we support with NiOS."

ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS

Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, focusing on federal and other public sector organizations. The GSA Managed Mobility Program has recognized TurningPoint as a preferred supplier for Mobile Lifecycle & Expense Management services since 2014. TurningPoint also provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial and government customers. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development. TurningPoint is also ISO 9001:2015, IS0 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000:2018 certified. For more information, visit the Company website. .

