Turning Point Global Solutions' NETWORK INVENTORY AND OPTIMIZATION SOLUTION (NIOS®) product achieves FedRAMP "IN PROCESS" status

ROCKVILLE. Md., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint) announced today that the company's Network Inventory and Optimization Solution (NiOS®) product is now listed as In-Process on the FedRAMP Marketplace, with the General Services Administration (GSA) as the company's sponsoring agency.
The In Process listing is a significant milestone in our journey to FedRAMP Authorization at the moderate level of FISMA. TurningPoint is working with GSA and the FedRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) to review and test the 688 security controls and sub-controls with associated parameters necessary to achieve authorization, which we anticipate receiving by July 2025.
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) was established in 2011 to provide a standardized approach to security authorizations for cloud service offerings.
Bangalore Shivacharan, TurningPoint's CEO, said, "The FedRAMP authorization process independently validates that TurningPoint meets all of the stringent security requirements prescribed by the federal government for cloud-based systems. Thanks to the hard work of our engineering team and their close collaboration with GSA and the FedRAMP PMO, this achievement will allow TurningPoint to leverage the authorization across federal government agencies without having to go through a separate certification and accreditation process for every agency we support with NiOS."
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint provides telecom lifecycle and expense management software and services for wireless and wireline services, focusing on federal and other public sector organizations. The GSA Managed Mobility Program has recognized TurningPoint as a preferred supplier for Mobile Lifecycle & Expense Management services since 2014. TurningPoint also provides software engineering and professional IT services for a diversified group of commercial and government customers. TurningPoint is appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development. TurningPoint is also ISO 9001:2015, IS0 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000:2018 certified. For more information, visit the Company website. .
