Turning Stone Resort Casino's 2025 Gingerbread Village to Take Guests "Around the World"

Turning Stone welcomes guests from far and wide to enjoy its annual Gingerbread Village. Featuring nine gingerbread houses, these sweet creations have been named among the country's top gingerbread displays year after year, earning recognition from industry-leading publications that include Forbes Travel Guide and more. The resort's award-winning pastry team has outdone itself with houses inspired by international holiday celebrations including:

Japan (Log cabin)

Mexico (Tudor house)

Germany (Carousel)

England (Farmhouse)

France (Colonial house)

Italy (Train station)

United States (Bakery)

Canada (Barn)

Switzerland (Church)

A train travels throughout the Gingerbread Village, further captivating guests with the charm and enchantment of the special display.

"The Turning Stone Gingerbread Village is a holiday tradition, and we love creating a magical display our guests look forward to year after year," said Charles Newland, Executive Vice President Hospitality at Turning Stone Enterprises . "This year's theme is especially fitting as Turning Stone is known for our many international cuisine offerings and dedicated team members representing more than 51 countries around the world. This holiday season we all welcome you to Turning Stone for an experience that will dazzle your senses and warm your heart."

To create the 2025 Gingerbread Village, the pastry team utilized:

1,000 pounds of royal icing

400 pounds of gingerbread

20 gallons of molasses

100 pounds of fondant

700 pounds of candy

In addition to the Gingerbread Village, Turning Stone has been transformed into a glittering wonderland for the holiday season with 2 million LED holiday lights, more than 4,500 ornaments, 130 illuminated Christmas trees, 230 plus feet of holiday garland, 10 eight-foot-long ornaments hanging in the Winter Garden, 70 illuminated light post motifs along the drive to the resort, massive Christmas trees measuring up to 50 feet, oversized illuminated ornaments and gift boxes and along with other seasonal decor.

The Gingerbread Village is open daily from November 25th through New Year's Day and located near the main entrance of the resort by The Commons shopping boutiques. For more information, visit www.turningstone.com.

About Turning Stone Enterprises

Turning Stone Enterprises is the parent organization for all business operations of the Oneida Indian Nation. One of the largest employers in Central New York with more than 5,000 team members, Turning Stone Enterprises' portfolio of hospitality, gaming and recreational destinations includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Market and SavOn convenience stores, an RV park, two marinas, a hunting preserve and salmon-fishing destination and Wáhta' Maple Farm. Collectively, these properties offer guests from across the region and around the world five award-winning hotels, nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, Las Vegas-style casino gaming, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, two concert venues and several nightlife venues.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Shaffer, Head of Public Relations

315.569.8193

[email protected]

