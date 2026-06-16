Turning Stone to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Luxury Hotel, The Crescent, on July 17; Salt, Newest Signature Fine-Dining Restaurant, to Debut July 22

"The Crescent and Salt reflect our commitment to delivering a level of luxury and hospitality that rivals the finest destinations in the world." - Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises Post this

"As we prepare to become New York's largest meetings and conventions resort destination, it was essential that we elevated every aspect of the Turning Stone experience," said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Indian Nation Representative and CEO of Turning Stone Enterprises. "The Crescent and Salt reflect our commitment to delivering a level of luxury and hospitality that rivals the finest destinations in the world. Elizabeth Blau has helped shape some of our most celebrated dining experiences over the years because she understands what makes Turning Stone special. She helped bring our vision for Salt to life–a restaurant that reimagines fine dining for today's guest while staying true to the hospitality and service that have always defined Turning Stone."

"The guest experience at Salt will be unlike anything else in the Northeast with every detail considered to deliver an immersive and unique gastronomic journey with culinary inspiration drawn from the land and sea," said Elizabeth Blau, CEO of Blau & Associates. "I'm thrilled to be working with the Turning Stone team again to raise the bar even further and create one of the country's most unique and exceptional restaurants."

The Crescent Hotel is delivering a new state of luxury. The resort's fourth hotel on property features 258 refined guest rooms decorated with modern textures, furniture and luxury amenities. The hotel provides seamless access to Turning Stone Resort Casino's world-class spas and wellness programs, restaurants, entertainment, golf and gaming. It will also be home to Rome Health Convenient Care at Turning Stone, an on-site medical center offering high-quality care for guests and team members. The Crescent will start to welcome guests on June 29 with a grand opening event on July 17.

Salt, which spans the entire seventh floor of The Crescent, will stand out among restaurants in the Northeast and rival the best restaurants in the world. The restaurant is the finest of both a steakhouse and a seafood restaurant with two expansive terraces for three-season outdoor dining. The views welcome in and celebrate the beauty of the Mohawk Valley, a gorgeous region filled with lush landscapes, agriculture and history. The restaurant's four private dining rooms provide unique experiences for plated group dining. Menu items will be showstopping, elevated and the definition of upstate luxury that will feel accessible in a vibrant environment.

For more information about The Crescent or to make room reservations, please click here.

Preview photos of The Crescent and Salt can be found here. Video of the grand opening is announcement located here.

About Turning Stone Enterprises

Turning Stone Enterprises is the parent organization for all business operations of the Oneida Indian Nation. One of the largest employers in Central New York with more than 5,200 team members, Turning Stone Enterprises' portfolio of hospitality, gaming and recreational destinations includes Turning Stone Resort Casino, YBR Casino & Sports Book, Point Place Casino Hotel, The Lake House at Sylvan Beach, The Cove at Sylvan Beach, Maple Leaf Market and SavOn convenience stores, an RV park, two marinas, a hunting preserve and salmon-fishing destination and Wáhta' Maple Farm. Collectively, these properties offer guests from across the region and around the world five award-winning hotels, nearly 30 signature restaurants and dining venues, two spas, five golf courses, Las Vegas-style casino gaming, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, two concert venues and several nightlife venues.

Media Contact

Kathleen Shaffer, Turning Stone Resort Casino, 1 315-569-8193, [email protected], www.turningstone.com

SOURCE Turning Stone Resort Casino