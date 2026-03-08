Turning Waste into Impact: Domestic Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance Joins The Supply Chain Project's AI-Powered Initiative

"This collaboration opens the door for DMSCA members to engage directly in the initiative and build stronger supply chain capabilities for nonprofits serving communities in need." Post this

The Problem Is Bigger Than Most Realize

Retail and commercial waste represents one of the most underutilized leverage points in corporate sustainability strategy. 9.5 billion tons of product each year is dumped into landfills here in the US. Liquidation is often the path of least resistance, but it leaves measurable environmental, philanthropic, and reputational value on the table. The initiative sets a concrete target: divert 1 percent of waste from landfills and put it to work serving real humanitarian needs. The focus is on intervention earlier in the distribution cycle, before liquidation decisions are made, before write-downs are processed, and well before disposal.

Where Technology Changes the Outcome

Traditional donation matching is slow, manual, and prone to mismatch. Keyword searches and spreadsheet coordination can't scale to the complexity of modern supply chains. The Supply Chain Project marketplace applies real-time analysis across four critical dimensions: product attributes, nonprofit priorities, geographic proximity, and last-mile delivery constraints to identify the best match, fast. The Supply Chain Project legacy marketplace technology has recently embedded Orchestro.ai's virtue based reasoning layer that prioritizes human dignity alongside operational efficiency, connecting surplus inventory to the communities that need it most. Early deployments are already demonstrating measurably faster fulfillment cycles and stronger outcomes for participating nonprofit partners.

How It Works for Supply Chain Leaders

The initiative gives supply chain and logistics executives a structured, repeatable framework:

Identify surplus earlier across distribution centers and reverse logistics flows

Create decision checkpoints upstream of liquidation or landfill routing

Donate stock to The Supply Chain Project as a tax-deductible contribution

Coordinate warehousing and transportation through an aligned network of logistics providers

Measure and report units diverted, waste reduced, and communities served

David Burton, Chairman of DMSCA and the DMSCA Supplier Development Foundation, said DMSCA is pleased to be part of an initiative that connects humanitarian relief efforts with long-term supplier stability and accountability for supply chain programs.

Steve Robinson, Founder and Chairman of The Supply Chain Project, said that by bringing TSCP and DMSCA together, the collaboration opens the door for DMSCA members to engage directly in the initiative and build stronger supply chain capabilities for nonprofits serving communities in need. He added that welcoming DMSCA as a partner is an exciting milestone for the program.

Learn More About the Initiative at DMSCA Accelerate 2026

The initiative and marketplace platform will be featured at DMSCA Accelerate 2026, February 24–26 in Palm Springs, California — offering supply chain executives a firsthand look at how the technology performs and how their organizations can participate.

To learn more, visit www.dmsca.us or www.thesupplychainproject.org.

About DMSCA

The Domestic Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA) is a non-profit 501 (c) 6 compliant membership trade association based in Washington DC whose mission is to develop an ecosystem of supply-ready small and medium manufacturing suppliers enabled to compete and continuously improve in both linear supply chains and data-driven Industry 4.0 digital supply networks. It runs the Corporate Mentoring Program (CMP) Ten-Step Playbook supplier development system for supplier performance certification and provides a supplier directory and portal to establish trust-based relationships to make sourcing decisions.

About DMSCA Supplier Development Foundation

The Foundation is a 501 (c)3 non-profit affiliate of the Domestic Manufacturing Supply Chain Alliance (DMSCA) that provides funding for programs that support DMSCA small-midsize manufacturers (SMMs) need for Industry 4.0 linked workforce training and credentialing.

Media Contact

About The Supply Chain Project (TSCP) The Supply Chain Project (TSCP) was created to build more robust and resilient supply chain capabilities across the nonprofit sector. We accomplish this by focusing on Nonprofits that provide Humanitarian Aid and aligning them with our curated network of Transportation and Logistics Service Providers, Technology Solution Providers, Supply Chain Experts, and Brands. Learn more at https:/www.thesupplychainproject.org

