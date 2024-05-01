TURNINGPOINT ACHIEVES 3 KEY ISO CERTIFICATIONS FROM SRI QUALITY SYSTEM REGISTRAR - ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)

Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint), a leading software engineering and information technology (IT) professional services firm, today announced that its delivery organization has successfully completed the audit of its Integrated Management System that supports development, integration, deployment, maintenance and support of IT Applications, by an independent external audit firm – SRI Quality System Registrar (member of ANSI National Accreditation Board) and renewed its independent certification in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint), a leading software engineering and information technology (IT) professional services firm, today announced that its delivery organization has successfully completed the audit of its Integrated Management System that supports development, integration, deployment, maintenance and support of IT Applications, by an independent external audit firm – SRI Quality System Registrar (member of ANSI National Accreditation Board) and renewed its independent certification in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards –ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.