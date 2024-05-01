TURNINGPOINT ACHIEVES 3 KEY ISO CERTIFICATIONS FROM SRI QUALITY SYSTEM REGISTRAR - ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)

Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint), a leading software engineering and information technology (IT) professional services firm, today announced that its delivery organization has successfully completed the audit of its Integrated Management System that supports development, integration, deployment, maintenance and support of IT Applications, by an independent external audit firm – SRI Quality System Registrar (member of ANSI National Accreditation Board) and renewed its independent certification in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turning Point Global Solutions, L.L.C. (TurningPoint), a leading software engineering and information technology (IT) professional services firm, today announced that its delivery organization has successfully completed the audit of its Integrated Management System that supports development, integration, deployment, maintenance and support of IT Applications, by an independent external audit firm – SRI Quality System Registrar (member of ANSI National Accreditation Board) and renewed its independent certification in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards –ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013.
These certifications attest to TurningPoint's maturity in delivering quality management, IT service management, and information system security services in accordance with industry best practices.
"We are extremely proud of this accomplishment as it demonstrates TurningPoint's ongoing commitment to service excellence," said Bangalore Shivacharan, CEO and co-founder of TurningPoint. "For any company to be successful, there are three ingredients needed: people, processes, and technology. I am glad to say that TurningPoint has all three, and for sure, customers who are the beneficiaries of our repeatable process and quality."
We thank SRI, Quality System Registrar, an international assessment and certification body, for performing the rigorous certification audits for TurningPoint.
TurningPoint is also appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services.
ABOUT TURNING POINT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS
Headquartered in Rockville, MD, TurningPoint is a software engineering services company serving commercial clients, federal government agencies, and state and local customers. TurningPoint's integrated management systems support development, integration, deployment, maintenance, and support of IT applications. TurningPoint has been independently appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 5 for Development and CMMI Maturity Level 3 for Services. In addition, TurningPoint is independently certified in three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards – ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, and ISO 27001:2013. For more information, visit TurningPoint
